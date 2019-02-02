Bloomington’s Davis Mansion hosts popular tours, Lincoln programs

Back by popular demand is the fascinating mechanical tour coming up Saturday, Feb. 23 at David Davis Mansion in Bloomington.

Ever wonder about the behind-the scenes mechanical workings of the once most-up-to-date house in Bloomington?

How was the David Davis Mansion lit?

What was the source?

Where did it come from?

Did the water come from a well?

Or, did the city have water available in 1872?

What about lighting the gasoliers?

How was that performed?

How was the boiler fired?

What is in the attic?

What is in basement?

These questions and more will be answered on Saturday, Feb. 23, during this special David Davis Mansion Mechanical Tour.

Tour time is 1 p.m. and tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets are $15 each and the tour is limited to 20 people.

Tickets are available only at the David Davis Mansion Visitors Center, open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Call 309-828-1084 during these hours only, to reserve your tickets.

Deadline for tickets is 3:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 21. Wear flat walking shoes for the tour.

Also, join in a meet-and-greet with President Abraham Lincoln and help celebrate his 210th birthday on Saturday, Feb. 9 at David Davis Mansion.

This free event starts at 9 a.m. with tours every half hour through 3:30 p.m. Children and their families will get to talk with Mr. Lincoln and take pictures with him at the home of one of Lincoln’s closest friends and political allies, Judge David Davis.

Through tall tales and amusing stories told by President Lincoln actor and mansion volunteers, visitors will learn about Lincoln’s life and his relationship with U.S. Supreme Court Justice Davis. There will be birthday cake for everyone, and a chance to make an Abe Lincoln-themed craft to take home.