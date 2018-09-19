Early morning crash in McLean County leaves 3 dead  

Three people are reported dead following an early morning accident on Interstate 39, near Hudson in McLean County.

At around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19 two commercial semi-trucks burst into flames after the northbound truck crossed over the median, slamming directly into a southbound truck. Neither of the box semis were known to have carried hazardous materials. The contents of both are not known at this time, however, as both were completely destroyed by fire.

The identity of the victims has not been released, but Illinois State Police have reported that all three were passengers in the trucks.

Early morning drivers who were first to witness the accident said a fiery explosion occurred just after the collision creating what some are describing as a “mushroom cloud” of smoke and fire.

Ryan Lanham of Bloomington was traveling northbound, and captured an eerie video of the pre-dawn scene moments afterward and said it looked like a bomb was detonated. Witnesses Lance and Logan Schmid said fire and smoke prevented bystanders from offering help, and it was likely there were no survivors.

The crash occurred near the Hudson exist of I-39, seven miles north of Normal. Hudson and Normal first responders worked to extinguish the fire as state police diverted traffic from the southbound lane, where the smoldering wreckage of one of the trucks remained. The other lay in a ditch.

McLean County Coroner Dr. Laura Davis will release the victim’s names after family have been notified. The Illinois State Police and the McLean County Sheriff’s Department continue to investigate.