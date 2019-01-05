Heartland student earns U.S. state department scholarship

A Heartland Community College student has been selected to receive a prestigious scholarship for study abroad this summer.

Heartland student Michael Jackson has been awarded the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship to study in Dijon, France.

The Gilman Program is sponsored by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and is implemented by the Institute of International Education (IIE).

Jackson will receive $1,500 to apply towards his study abroad program in Global Studies.

“The Gilman is a prestigious and competitive scholarship program so it is impressive that Michael was chosen,” said Zach Petrea, faculty representative for Heartland’s international studies programs (ICISP). “Last year, there were 11,441 applicants and 3,276 awards. So, it is a testament to the quality of Heartland students that we have now had three recipients; one each in the last three years.”

Jackson, a graduate of Normal Community High School, is the third consecutive Heartland student to be selected to receive the Gilman scholarship.

Sydney Hall was honored with the award for study in 2018. Sydney, who studied in Spain with the support of the Gilman, graduated from Heartland in fall of 2018 and will attend Illinois State University to study Spanish Education.

The Gilman Scholarship supports American undergraduate students of limited financial means to study or intern abroad and has enabled more than 25,000 outstanding Americans of diverse backgrounds to engage in a meaningful educational experience abroad.

According to the Department of State, the program has successfully broadened U.S. participation in study abroad, while emphasizing countries and regions where fewer Americans traditionally study.