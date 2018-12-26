–McLean County News Briefs

McLean County

County Board sets timeline on hiring new administrator

The McLean County Board has set in motion a timeline to seek a successor to County Administrator Bill Wasson, who announced earlier this month he will retire at the end of May. The County Board has approved a plan that includes officially posting the job early next month and accepting applications through mid-February. From there, a series of vetting exercises will take place. County Board Chairman John McIntyre said the ideal scenario would entail having Wasson’s successor work alongside him for a brief overlap period.

ISU to expand its official university farm

In the hopes of providing more practical, hands-on opportunities for students, the Illinois State University board of trustees has approved a plan to purchase 80 acres of land in a rural area of northern McLean County.

The board at its meeting Saturday, Dec. 15, agreed to the $810,000 land purchase in Chenoa Township. ISU said the investment will provide more opportunities for agriculture research and increase the university’s use of farming operations, which have already been in place at a nearby parcel.

Bloomington

Zoo reports potential breakthrough on reproduction

Scientists from two peer venues visited the Miller Park Zoo on Tuesday, Dec. 18, to collaborate on research that local officials described as a “potential scientific breakthrough” in a news release. The team of scientists collected a semen sample from Rilu, a male snow leopard at MPZ, and artificially inseminated Hima, a female at the zoo.

Hima also was artificially inseminated with another male snow leopard’s frozen semen from a different zoo.

According to MPZ officials and the scientists, the procedure conducted last week will help determine whether two different insemination procedures will work on the same female. The researchers who visited MPZ work at the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in Omaha, Neb., and the Center for Conservation and Research of Endangered Wildlife at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden.

City sets New Year’s week garbage, recycling pickup schedule

Bloomington public works crews will be working on New Year’s Day, Tuesday, Jan. 1, on a limited basis. Garbage and recycling service will still take place, as usual, but bulk pickups and brush will not be gathered during the limited hours of service. DPW crews will be picking up disposed Christmas trees, as time permits, and officials are asking residents to remove lights, ornaments, tree stands and bags from the discarded trees.

Highland Park Golf Course to host annual Snowbird Open

Highland Park Golf Course, 1613 S. Main St., is hosting its 46th annual Snowbird Open Golf Tournament, beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1.

The event will be played as a nine-hole, individual stroke play, and players are not obligated to keep score. All golfers must tee off by noon. The entry fee is $2 per person. Carts will be available, weather permitting. For information, call Jason Wingate at 309-434-2300.

Normal

Police investigate home invasion on Linden Avenue

The Normal Police Department is investigating a report of a home invasion in the 2000 block of North Linden Avenue that included a struggle and the occupant of the apartment unit successfully fleeing to safety.

According to details from NPD officials, the occupant, a woman, entered about 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, and encountered the intruder, who was described as wearing dark pants and a gray-colored hooded sweatshirt.

When the woman encountered the intruder, a brief struggle occurred, before the woman escaped. Police are asking anyone with information to contact NPD Detective Bradley Underwood at 309-454-9535.

Staff unveil town’s long-range capital spending plans

Sewer upgrades and other utility-related projects top the town of Normal’s list of capital spending proposals in the next five years, based on a plan unveiled Monday, Dec. 17.

City Manager Pamela Reece discussed with the Town Council the municipality’s revised community investment plan, which includes a potential $40.3 million commitment to replacing, upgrading and improving existing infrastructure through 2024.

Further discussions of the long-range planning will occur at future meetings.

Zoning panel gives nod to new ISU sorority house

Plans for a new sorority house at 405 Normal Ave., near Illinois State University’s campus, moved one step closer to reality, following a positive recommendation from members of the town of Normal’s Zoning Board of Appeals. Members of the panel met Thursday, Dec. 20, to discuss the proposal, which would permit up to 23 students living in the 13,000-square-foot, two-story home.

It would serve as the new venue for the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority. The full Town Council will take up the board’s recommendation at its next regular meeting Monday, Jan. 7.

