–McLean County News Briefs

McLean County

Lunch and Learn program to focus on stroke rehab

Abigail Kerr, assistant professor of psychology at Illinois Wesleyan University, will serve as the next guest of the McLean County Museum of History’s Lunch and Learn installment. Kerr will discuss, “The Good Limb, the Bad Limb and Recovery: What Animal Models Tell Us About Improving Behavioral Recovery After Stroke,” at 12:10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, in the museum’s Gov. Fifer Courtroom, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington.

The program is free. For information, visit www.mchistory.org, email education@mchistory.org or call 309-827-0428.

Central Illinois HSl art exhibit runs through Feb. 16

Illinois State University’s School of Art is holding the Central Illinois High School Art Exhibition now through Saturday, Feb. 16.

The showcase includes 200 works from students in Central Illinois high schools. Art teachers submitted the students’ works in various categories — including drawing, painting, ceramics and sculpture — and jurors reviewed the creations for consideration. The exhibition, free and open to the public, is located in ISU’s Center for Visual Arts, 351 S. School St., Normal, Room 110. For information, including times the exhibition is open, visit www.illinoisstate.edu.

Advocate BroMenn holding BLS CPR skills testing

Advocate BroMenn Medical Center is holding a skills testing session for basic life support health care providers at the local hospital, 1304 Franklin Ave., Normal.

The session is skills testing only, not the full class. Participants can arrive anytime between 6 and 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25.

The testing session is appropriate for nursing students, EMT students and all health care professionals. There is a $25 fee, and registration is required. For information, visit www.advocatehealth.com.

Bloomington

Police investigate shooting on Roosevelt Avenue

A Bloomington man was shot in the 800 block of North Roosevelt Avenue last week, and the Bloomington Police Department’s investigation was ongoing at press deadline. According to an agency news release, officers were called to the scene about 4:14 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, as multiple reports of “shots fired” calls came through dispatch.

Upon investigation, officers located one “adult male victim” who sustained non-life threatening injuries. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Jared Roth at 309-434-2379 or jroth@cityblm.org.

Heartland CC begins new program for ELL students

Heartland Community College announced recently it is offering technology through the Bridge to Workplace program in the hopes of offering skills to residents who are not fluent in English and seeking gainful employment.

Heartland is offering the program at the Western Avenue Community Center, 600 N. Western Ave., Bloomington. For information, call Heartland’s adult education office at 309-268-8180.

Normal

Man robbed near ISU; police investigating incident

A man was robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash in the 1200 block of North School Street, near the Illinois State University campus, about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3. According to Normal Police, three black men in a grey SUV approached the victim.

The men fled the scene with cash and other personal property belonging to the victim. Normal Police are asking anyone with information to call the agency at 309-454-9535.

Historic properties to face the wrecking ball

Despite impassioned pleas from such groups as the Normal Historic Preservation Commission, plans to raze a trio of deeply rooted buildings in the heart of the community are moving forward.

The Normal Town Council has not taken up the commission’s request to seek historic preservation status at 104, 106 and 108 E. Beaufort St.

Commissioners asked the council to consider the designation for the buildings in early January, but the council’s inaction within a 30-day window of time means the original plans of razing the structures is moving forward.

Town officials have proposed replacing the venerable buildings with a new five-story development, Trail East.

Man charged with trafficking marijuana

A Normal man has been charged with trafficking into McLean County an unlawful amount of marijuana. Jeffory Lahr, 46, was sentenced to serve jail time in McLean County Court on Friday, Feb. 8. Lahr has admitted to possessing 24 pounds of marijuana with the intent to deliver it.

