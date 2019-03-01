Eckert’s Farm hosts its annual Wine & Food Fest

Eckert’s Wine & Food Festival will take place from 12 – 6 p.m. on both Saturday, March 2 and Sunday, March 3, 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville.

As you make your way through the Country Store, visitors will get to sip delicious wines from all over the world and take in the lively and spirited atmosphere.

There will be more than 30 wines and craft beers available, including local, domestic and international bottles.

In addition to the veritable smorgasbord of tasty wines, there will be an offering a variety of craft beers and food samplings.

With live music as the backdrop in the tasting room, visitors will feel like they have been transported to a swanky wine bar the moment you walk through the door.

Live cooking demos add another exciting element to the event, especially since you’ll get to learn about which dishes pair well with your favorite wines.

Step into our cooking classroom to see our chefs whip up freshly cooked meals and snacks to complement your beverage of choice.

Get inspired with creative recipes to make at home or simply sit back and enjoy letting someone else take over kitchen duty.

This event is a perfect date night, girls’ night out, or festive gathering with friends and family. Must be 21 to enter. This event is sure to deliver an afternoon of fun as you sip tasty beverages and snack on delicious morsels.

Take advantage of the early bird special (available through the end of Feb. 28) with wine and beer armbands priced at just $18 (regularly $20).

If you prefer a VIP experience, snag some of our Reserve Room armbands at $28 (regularly $30) for upgraded wine and food offerings. This exclusive deal makes for an affordable evening out, especially since wine, beer and food samples are available free of charge!

Purchase tickets online to save: https://eckerts.ticketleap.com/2019-wine–food-festival/

