Obscure Mascoutah chapel in southwestern Illinois now special events gem

For the better part of its 90 years in existence, Mascoutah’s Espenschied Chapel sat unused and largely unnoticed.

The chapel, at 317 N County Road, was built in 1928 to provide a place for services by the city cemetery.

Though stately and well-constructed, the building after a short time it fell out of use, as funeral homes and local churches were preferred by area families for services.

It remained empty and largely unnoticed until 1999, when plans for demolition prompted the establishing of Mascoutah Cemetery Chapel, Inc., a 501 (c)(3) not-for-profit, to renovate and reopen the city-owned building as a community center.

In December of last year, the tiny, small-town chapel suddenly found itself on the St. Louis area cultural map with a rare, small-venue concert by folk musician Judy Collins.

“Very helpful professional folk running a gem of a concert setting. An oasis on the road for musicians,” Collins assessed in a statement from her management.

Such good word of mouth now has internationally known artists and their managers asking to book performances.

Acoustic music mainstays Arlo Guthrie, Melanie, and Tom Rush have performed in the chapel’s tiny (100 to 115 seat) concert area. Doc Watson would reportedly like to play the venue.

“All the artists have been so complimentary and eager to return. They comment that good listening rooms are scarce. The acoustics are great, with no extraneous bar/restaurant noises to distract,” said Jeanne Bullard, one of the venue’s all-volunteer staff.

Most recently featured in the chapel: classically trained folk and blues musician Radoslav Lorković, performing on the chapel’s 1849 Steinway square grand piano.

Lorković asked to return to the venue after performing there is August in with actor-musician Ronny Cox (best-known as “Drew Ballinger” in “Deliverance,” “Lt. Bogomil” in “Beverly Hills Cop” and “Richard ‘Dick’ Jones” in “RoboCop.”)

Community, family events

Next on the chapel’s performance calendar: a “Cemetery Walk” theatrical event on May 26, which will feature local actors, portraying key figures in area history and relating the story of the Mascoutah area, while standing beside their “own” graves.

Among those laid to rest in the graveyard are several members of the chapel’s namesake family, once prominent in St. Louis commerce and politics.

For decades, Espenschieds manufactured horse-drawn wagons that were first popular among pioneers headed west and later for commercial and agricultural use.

The family’s most prominent member, electrical engineer Lloyd Espenschied, invented the coaxial cable, which made television possible and allowed telephone systems to carry thousands of calls at once. He patented an early version of the radio altimeter — a crucial technology deployed as the aircraft, flying above the cemetery, take off or land at nearby Scott Air Force Base.

For decades, branches of the family were also successful farmers in St. Clair County.

More than a performance venue, the Espenschied is now home to the Artisan Guild of Southern Illinois; offering lessons and workspace for a range of arts and crafts on the second and last Thursdays of each month. Its Turning the Tide Artisans Retreat is set for April 27-28.

World-renowned folk musician Geoff Muldaur, when at the chapel for a concert, held a guitar workshop, which chapel staff hope will be the first of many.

Yoga instructions were for a time offered at the chapel; however, the classes are currently on hold while the instructor attends nursing school, Bullard said.

In the meantime, chapel managers are hoping to establish the Espenschied as one of the area’s preferred venues for civic functions, parties, christenings, funerals, and — especially now that spring is here — weddings.

In particular, they see a niche in the growing field of low cost, “do it your yourself” weddings, Bullard said.

To test the market, the chapel is, for a limited time, offering full-weekend rentals for weddings, at the discounted price of $500.

“They’ll have access Friday, Saturday and through Sunday evening. They could have the rehearsal, wedding, reception, and day after brunch and opening gifts,” Bullard said. “It’s a steal compared to other wedding venues.”

Fully renovated with new reception area, dressing room, kitchen, heating and air conditioning, gutters, reception area and restrooms, and ADA-compliant entranceways, the chapel is now appropriate for events of virtually any type, she adds.

“Espenschied Chapel is not a church nor affiliated with any churches. But the simple elegance of its design inspires a spiritual energy, making it an ideal place for people to gather together,” Bullard said

“We are not professional promoters,” she adds, “but have accomplished a lot with very little budget.”

However, as with budding entrepreneurs in any field, the complications for the chapel’s management seemingly never end. They were recently informed that, in the not-too-distant future, the building will require a new roof.

Donations to help cover those costs are currently being sought.

For additional information on the Espenschied Chapel, log onto www.espenschiedchapel.org.