Student leads cause to fight food insecurity on SIUE campus

While it is commonly known that college students can experience many challenges in their academic and personal lives, it is not so obvious that many of them face food shortages. For this reason, the Southern Illinois University Sociology Club, led by senior Jalela Mitchell, hosted a Cougar Thanksgiving Drive to feed students in need.

The food drive ran for six weeks, according Connie Frey Spurlock, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Sociology and Criminal Justice Studies to and faculty partner with the Cougar Thanksgiving Food Drive.

Frey Spurlock initially expressed an interest in starting a food pantry for students in need in several of her sociology classes. Discussion on how to establish the pantry has been underway by Frey Spurlock and members of the Sociology Club, including its president Bailey Reed and vice president Shemra Larry.

In the meantime, Mitchell voiced her concern about what students would do for Thanksgiving.

“Jalela followed me back to my office and said: ‘I want to help with the food pantry,’” said Frey Spurlock. “So, I said you’re in charge of putting it together.”

“Last Thanksgiving, I stayed on campus in Cougar Village, and I saw several students who were also still there,” said Mitchell, a Chicago native majoring in industrial and organizational psychology. “I wondered if all of those in Cougar Village had the means to enjoy a good Thanksgiving Day meal. It is a matter of fact that most students do not have a lot of money, and most do not or cannot work full time because of their studies. Then, when you consider that some students also have a child, it puts even more strain on your finances.”

“A lot of my friends don’t have meal plans, because they can’t afford it,” Mitchell added. “I hear students say ‘I’m broke’ all the time. There is food insecurity among students, but many do not want to admit it because of the stigma. They are ashamed to say I’m hungry.”

“It’s kind of a joke on campus that if you want students to come, you need to have food at your event, but maybe it’s not funny after all,” said Frey Spurlock.

Mitchell hopes to give out approximately 200 bags of groceries. A Qualtrics survey has been distributed to students to determine when and where they can pick up their groceries.

“We have had a lot of help from faculty and staff. They have been supportive,” said Frey Spurlock, sitting in a Peck Hall office with shelves full of groceries and canned goods. “We don’t need any more carrots, green beans or corn, but we could use gravy, canned fruits including cranberry sauce, instant potatoes and baby items.”

“With food insecurity, you may not always be ravenously hungry, but you may not know where you next meal is coming from,” she continued. “Or you might have a little bit of food, but not enough to make it through the week or even the day.”