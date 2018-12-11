–Peoria County Calendar of Events Dec. 12 – Dec. 19

DEC. 13

The Serious Play of Alexander Girard

Thurs. 9:30-11 a.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington, Peoria

$12 adults, $5 students

In this Fine Arts Society lecture, Monica Obniski of the Milwaukee Art Museum will highlight the designs and art of mid-20th century designer and architect, Alexander Girard. For more information, visit fineartssociety.net.

Snowman Scavenger Hunt

Thurs. All Day

Peoria Public Library

North Branch, 3001 W. Grand Prairie Pkwy.

Free

The poor snowman has lost his pieces, and he needs your help! Find his hat, scarf, buttons and everything else he dropped. Participants who locate all the items will be entered to win a winter family movie night package. For more information, call 309-497-2100.

Proctor Center Holiday Party

Thurs. 6-7:30 p.m.

Proctor Recreation Center, 309 S. Dusable, Peoria

Free

Fun activities, special projects and special gifts will be waiting for you whether you’ve been naughty or nice. For more information, contact Jonelle McCloud, 309-673-9183.



DEC. 14

Rachel’s Hippo Unplugged Live at the Five Spot

Fri. 5:30-7:30 p.m.

305 Water St., Peoria

$8 members, $12 non-members

Enjoy the music of Peoria’s Rachel’s Hippo at Preston Jackson Studios. The trio will perform 80s pop songs, one hit wonders, and other fun dance music. For more information, visit rachelshippo.com

A Latin Dance Event

8:30 p.m. – Midnight

Fri. 8:30-9:30 p.m.

Dance lesson

9:30 a.m. – Noon

305 Water St., Peoria

$5, members, $8 non-members

After Live at the Five Spot, learn a little salsa, then practice those dance steps to the music of DJ Ed Caballero. For more information, contact the Contemporary Art Center at 309-674-6822.

‘A Deathmas Carol’ Murder

Fri. 6-9:30

Kickapoo Creek Winery, 6605 N. Smith Road, Edwards

$50

Scrooge, the ghosts and all other favorite Christmas Carol will perform in a comic retelling of Dicken’s classic. Admission includes a gourmet buffet dinner, dessert, and a real-life CLUE game. For more information visit mackinawvalleyvinyard.com.

DEC. 14-15

Holiday Shop & Stroll

Fri.-Sat. 6-8:30 p.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N Forest Park Drive, Peoria Heights

Donation optional

Stroll a forest path lit with luminaries. Enjoy seasonal entertainment, the Nature Art Show and shopping in the Trailhead Nature Store. For more information, contact Kristi Shoemaker, 309-686-3360.

A Christmas Garden Party

Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Luthy Botanical Garden, 2520 N. Prospect Road, Peoria

$6 children, $8 adults

Start a new family tradition and enjoy poinsettias, music, the Hall of Christmas Trees, door prizes and more! For more information, contact Bob Streitmatter, 309-681-3506.

Gingerbread House Decorating

Fri. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Dunlap Public Library, 302 S. First St.

Free

Join in the fourth annual Gingerbread House Decorating. Preregistration required. Drop by any time that day to decorate a preassembled gingerbread house. For register, or for more information visit dunlaplibrary.org or call 309-243-5716.

DEC. 14-16

Holiday One-Acts

Fri. & Sat. 7:30 p.m., Sun. 2 p.m.

Peoria Players Theater, 4300 N. University

$15

Peoria Players presents the Christmas One-Acts – “TheFruitcake Tin and Always Christmas Eve”. These one-acts, written by local authors and directed by local directors, are part of the Peoria Players 100th season celebration. For tickets and more information, visit peoriaplayers.org.

DEC. 15

It’s Sew Fun, Maker Workshop

Sat. 2-4 p.m.

Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum, 2218 N. Prospect Road

$10 member, $15 non-member

Families and kids ages 3-12 use tools, experiment with different types of making, think creatively Learn some basic sewing machine skills to either a unique pillow or tote bag. Registration required

Wreaths Across America

Sat. 11 a.m.

Glendale Cemetery, 115 W. Jefferson St., Washington

Free

Remember and honor veterans by laying remembrance wreaths on the graves of fallen heroes. The nationwide ant is coordinated with Arlington National Cemetery. American Heritage Girls will aid at the Glendale ceremony. For more information, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org.

DEC. 16

Historic Holiday Home Open House

Sun. 1-4 p.m.

Flanagan and Pettengill-Morron Houses,

1212 W. Moss and 942 Glen Oak, Peoria

Free

Take a tour through a festive past at Pettengill-Morron House as it celebrates 150 years with each room decorated for the holidays in the era of one of its owners. Flanagan House’s theme is “Christmas at the Movies”. For more information, 309-674-1921.

DEC. 17

This Moment in Time

Mon. 7 p.m.

Northwoods Community Church, 10700 N. Allen Road, Peoria

Free

Experience joy and wonder this holiday season with a Broadway-style cast of musicians, dancers, and singers bring to life a timeless message of hope. Sign up for free tickets at eventbrite.com. For more information, call 309-243-1550.

DEC. 18

PAPAS Madrigal Dinner

Tues. 6:30-9 p.m.

Trailside Event Center, 4416 N. Prospect Road,

Peoria Heights

$39

The Peoria Area Performing Arts Studio madrigal, court and carol singers and acting troupe are sure to put you in the holiday spirit. Dinner catered by A Matter of Taste, desert by Trefzger’s Bakery. Tickets available at eventcenter.com. For more information, call 309-510-7581.

Wee Ones Christmas Party

Tues. 10-11 a.m.

Alpha Park Library, 3527 S. Airport Road, Bartonville

Free

Children 6 and under and their caregivers are invited to join their friends at the library for a special Christmas storytime including stories, songs, snacks, and a holiday craft. For more information, call 309-697-3822.

DEC. 19

Blue Christmas Service

Wed. 6 p.m.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 801 S. Madison, Bloomington

Free

A special Christmas service for those struggling this holiday season. This service is a time of hope and healing for those mourning the loss of a loved one, who are from home or are struggling with conflict, health or finances. For more information, call 309-828-6265.

