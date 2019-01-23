–Peoria County News Briefs

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Thinking about beekeeping? Class will get you started

The Heart of Illinois Beekeepers Association will introduce the world of beekeeping to potential beekeepers with a class on Jan. 26, that will focus on getting new beekeepers ready for the spring.

The class will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at United Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 2400 W. Northmoor Road, Peoria. Its purpose will be to give the person thinking about taking up the hobby the confidence and necessary knowledge to begin their beekeeping journey in the spring.

Aspiring beekeepers will have an opportunity to learn from association members, videos, written material and hands-on demonstrations. Class topics will include honey bee biology, basics of the hive, inspecting and managing hives, and common beekeeping challenges. Students will also receive instruction on how to purchase equipment and bees.

A big benefit of beekeeping is the honey, which beekeepers can either sell or keep.

Common challenges beginning beekeepers can expect to face will be sudden changes in weather, especially during the winter, and pests like the hive beetle. Association members will be available to share their experience on how to combat those challenges.

Cost to attend will be $50 for non–members and $30 for members. The fee includes lunch. Additional guests 12 years of age or older are welcome. An additional fee of $10 will be charged for each additional guest to cover the cost of lunch and class material. In the event of inclement weather, the alternative snow date for the class will be Feb. 9. For more information, go to hoibees.org/beginningbeekeepers.



PEORIA

20 homeowners will get federal money to fix roofs

The city will hold a lottery Feb. 13 to pick 20 homeowners who will get money to fix their roofs. The money comes from the 2019 federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Roof Program, which assists low-income who are unable to afford needed roof repairs.

Beginning 8 a.m. Jan. 28, prospective applicants may go to City Hall, 419 Fulton St., Room 300, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 pm to 4:30 p.m. to complete an entry form. The lottery will close at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 8. Entry forms may only be submitted in person.

The drawing will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 13 in City Hall, Room 400. Entrants are not required to be present.

To be eligible, households must have an adjusted gross income at or below 80 percent of the area median income by household size, as calculated by HUD. The current income limit for a household of four people is $60,950. Applicants must also meet all other eligibility requirements including owning the home for at least one year, passing an interior and exterior inspection, and having homeowner’s insurance. Application materials are at peoriagov.org/content/uploads/2019/01/2019-roof-program-notice_1547593486_add.pdf. For more information, call 309-494-8600.

Heart transplant program returns to OSF Saint Francis

OSF Saint Francis Medical Center is now the only heart transplant option in central and downstate Illinois.

After more than a decade, the hospital will again offer heart transplants at its newly named OSF HealthCare Cardiovascular Institute. Hospital officials say that the cardiovascular center will provide one of the most comprehensive cardiovascular programs in the state, embracing advanced techniques and technologies.

The Illinois Health Facilities & Services Review Board has approved OSF HealthCare’s certificate of need application to re-establish the program. The approval means St. Francis can offer both transplants and ventricular assist device procedures (VAD). While the full implementation of the heart transplant program could take up to 18 months, the first VAD procedure will likely take place this summer.

Heart transplant capabilities will add to the transplant services already offered at St. Francis, which is currently a designated transplant center for other organs.

The heart transplantation program at St. Francis was first established in 1987 and suspended in 2006 due to decreasing volume and physician retirements. Over that time, the program successfully completed 197 heart transplants. The first recipient is now 86 and returns twice a year for check-ups.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, and it is estimated heart diseases are prevalent in more than one in three adults 18 or older, roughly 94.6 million adults. The number of heart failure patients is expected to rise 46 percent by 2030.

Bradley draws blood in competition

The annual Challenge on 74 Blood Drive competition between Bradley and ISU gets underway Jan. 29. The school that collects the highest percentage during a three-day challenge will win bragging rights for the year. Bradley is again holding this blood drive in memory of Megan Fong, a former tennis player and blood donor.

The rivalry between the schools is anticipated to deliver winning results for patients in need. Last year, Bradley won the Challenge collecting 104 percent of its goal, while ISU finished at 97 percent. The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood and platelet donors of all blood types to help address a winter blood donation shortage. Donors will receive a commemorative “We Challenge U” T-shirt, while supplies last.

Blood will be collected from 12-6 p.m. Jan. 29-Jan. 31, at the Markin Center, 819 N. Glenwood, Peoria.

Free event to lure future engineers

Future engineers, scientists, and children of all ages are invited to Engineering Day 2019 at Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St. Exciting and engaging engineering activities will be provided throughout the museum Feb. 17 by local engineering groups, who are also sponsoring general admission for this free day at the museum. The public can also explore the galleries and see the planetarium shows for free. For more information, call 309-686-7000. Caterpillar and local engineering firms and groups are among the sponsors.

–Peoria County News Briefs–