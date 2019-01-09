Pekin Library slowly reopening services

Though some areas of Pekin Library remain tarped and taped off from the public, more services are available upon the New Year than were first offered after the building suffered water damages following the storms of Dec. 1.

Flash flooding and water sewage backup ruined carpet and drywall and what was thought to be a week-long fix turned into a two-month project.

But services began Jan. 2 that were previously on hold. The weekly programs Family Storytime, Preschool Storytime, Toddler Time and Baby Steps have restarted and Creative Writing Club for Teens is Jan. 14.

On Jan. 15, at 6 p.m., the library will introduce STEAM, a new program for teens. Participants will explore science, technology, engineering, art and math. Projects include virtual reality technology, robot building, 3D printing, geometric art and more.

The monthly programs Book2Art, Crafterday, YART for Teens and Sign and Sing Storytime, are also on the January calendar.

“We can now offer Youth Services books and materials, a small computer lab, Wi-Fi and Lobby Services,” Pekin Library Program Manager Emily Lambe said.

Lobby services include new books, holds, magazines, newspapers, the Friends Book Sale Room, notary, inter-library loans, copying, faxing and voter registration. A quite reading and study area is available in the Conference Room.

There will be no access to Adult Services including books, the local history room and the training and study rooms. Youth Services computer stations, the scan station and passport processing will also be restricted until the library becomes fully operational.

The Teen Domain is currently serving as a temporary computer lab.

Once drywall is repaired, carpet replaced and bookshelves and books are returned to their proper locations, the library will once again be fully operational. Lambe said work is expected to be complete by Jan. 31.

For an up-to-date calendar of library events, visit www.pekinpubliclibarary.com. For additional information, call 309-347-7111.