Taste of India coming to ICC Peoria Campus

The Central Illinois community is invited to celebrate the rich cultures and cuisines of India at “Taste of India: Celebrating Cultures and Cuisines.”

A collaboration between the Peoria Area World Affairs Council (PAWAC), the Illinois Central College (ICC) Culinary Institute, and the ICC International Education Program, Taste of India features a unique dinner, food preparation, and a brief address about educational opportunities for women in India.

A social hour with an introduction to spices, dress and accents of India, and tours of the Culinary Institute, begins at 5 p.m. on Feb. 28. Dinner follows at 6 p.m. The cultural event will be held at the Culinary Institute in Dogwood Hall on the ICC Peoria campus.

“Taste of India: Celebrating Cultures and Cuisines” features a three-course meal prepared by students and staff of the Culinary Institute. Diners will receive copies of Indian recipes and learn cooking techniques by watching the expert chefs create food throughout the evening.

Dr. Vijayalakshmi Varadarajan, ICC physical sciences professor, will give a brief presentation on the educational opportunities for women in India, particularly in the STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) fields.

Tickets are $35 for Peoria Area World Affairs Council members, students, and ICC faculty and staff; $40 for the general public. The menu features traditional vegetarian dishes. Online purchasing information is available via www.pawac.org. Seating is limited.

The schedule for this unique cultural evening follows:

5 to 6 p.m. – Opening Reception / Introduction to Spices, Dress and Languages / Culinary Institute Tours

6 to 7:30 p.m. – Dinner and Exclusive Viewing of Meal Preparation

7:30 to 8 p.m. – Post-Dinner Presentation by Dr. Vijayalakshmi Varadarajan

All proceeds from “Taste of India: Celebrating Cultures and Cuisines” benefit ICC’s Culinary Institute, ICC international education programs, and the Peoria Area World Affairs Council’s education programs.

The Peoria Area World Affairs Council promotes a better understanding of world affairs among members, students, and the community through public programs in Central Illinois. PAWAC is nonprofit and nonpartisan.

For additional information, contact the Peoria Area World Affairs Council at 309-677-2454 or email director@pawac.org. Information is also available via www.pawac.org.