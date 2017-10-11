–Tazewell County News Briefs

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Area Advocate hospitals now part of Caterpillar NetWork

Advocate Eureka Hospital in Eureka and Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal have joined the list of Caterpillar NetWork providers.

Caterpillar employees and their families who participate in the company’s UnitedHealthcare PPO or Consumer-Directed Health Plan options and reside in a Caterpillar NetWork county, can now receive in-network benefits for inpatient and outpatient services at these hospitals.

Caterpillar NetWork counties include Tazewell, Peoria, Woodford, Marshall, McLean, Livingston and 18 others.

Caterpillar is working to add more doctors and specialists who practice at these hospitals to the Caterpillar NetWork. In the meantime, employees should check the Caterpillar NetWork provider directory to verify a provider’s network status before receiving services.

PEKIN

Scary fun offered through October

If you like haunted houses, creepy corn mazes and shooting paintballs at scary zombies, then you will love Pekin Haunt. The fifth annual Halloween treat is being held 6-10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in October. BattleWagon rides with 200 paintballs, which costs $15 per person, start at 7 p.m., and are recommended for children 5 years of age and older. The corn maze, which costs $10 per person, is recommended for children 13 years of age and older. The event will be held at Pekin Paintball Park, 14444 Townline Road, Pekin. For more information, call (309) 346-7000 or email info@pekinhaunt.com.

Music show to entertain at Moose lodge

Pekin Moose Lodge 916 will present a performance of Midwest Dueling Pianos, at 7 p.m. Oct. 28, at the lodge, 2605 Broadway St., Pekin. Midwest Dueling Pianos is a group of musicians and comics who perform a comedy and all-request show of music spanning many generations.

Tickets are $25 for lodge members and $30 for the general public, and are available at the lodge’s bar. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Appetizers will be sold. For more information, call (309) 346-8891 or (309) 347-5179.

EAST PEORIA

College reps to speak to students, parents

Area high school students and their parents are invited to Illinois Central College’s College Night 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 in the ICC CougarPlex. Representatives from more than 60 colleges and universities and from a dozen different states, as well as representatives from the armed forces, will attend. College reps will be on-hand to explain their programs, admission process, scholarship and financial aid opportunities, as well as answer questions.

Those interested in enrolling at ICC may choose to attend one of two ICC Admissions Overview sessions (5:45 p.m. or 6:30 p.m.) in the CougarPlex Classroom. ICC admissions representatives will share information on the application process, what tests to take, and when applications are due. Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions following the session. Financial Aid representatives also will be on hand for one-on-one consultations.

Campus Housing will also offer tours from 5 to 7 p.m. Students and parents can tour the student housing complex, ask questions about campus life, and receive information about leases.

For more information, including the most up-to-date listing of colleges and universities attending, visit icc.edu/college-night/.

MORTON

School officials to discuss how to use new land

How recently acquired North Second Avenue property will fit into a long-term facilities plan in Morton School District could be discussed in November at a special board meeting called to discuss formulating a facilities plan.

The Morton School Board voted 6-0 Oct. 3 to purchase two parcels at 520 N. Second Ave., at the corner of East Harrison Street, for $75,000.

A parking lot is a probable use. The junior high, 225 E. Jackson St., has parking issues during the school day and at after-school events. The school also has traffic flow and other physical plant problems with a growing enrollment. The school has 479 students.

MARQUETTE HEIGHTS

Spook Hollow opens for another scary season

The Marquette Heights Men’s Club of Central Illinois will be scaring people for the 37th year with its Spook Hollow Trilogy of Terror, starting Oct. 13 at 613 LaSalle Blvd., Marquette Heights. Spook Hollow is secluded in the woods of Independence Park. M.C. Manor is a haunted mansion with horror-movie quality rooms. M.C. Nightmare takes thrill seekers through a haunted factory.

Hours and dates for the state’s longest running outdoor haunted attraction are 7 to 11 p.m. on Oct. 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 and 28.

All three events have one admission price. General admission is $25; RIP Speed Pass, $40; and VIP guided tour is $60. Payment can be made at spook-hollow.com by credit card. Only cash is accepted at the gate.

For more information, visit spook-hollow.com.

