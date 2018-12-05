–Tazewell County News Briefs

STATE

Effort to raise smoking age to 21 fails

Teenagers can continue to buy cigarettes and tobacco products in Illinois, if they are at least 18 years old. Efforts to raise the age to 21 to legally buy tobacco failed in the Illinois House last week.

The House fell nine votes short of the 71 votes needed to override Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto of the legislation known as Tobacco 21.

The bill would have required someone to be 21 to legally purchase tobacco products, alternative nicotine products and electronic cigarettes.

The failure to override the veto was not unexpected. The bill passed the House in May with only 61 votes, and supporters knew it would be difficult to find an additional 10 votes for an override. Supporters said they will try again next year.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Young hunters can register for Youth Goose Hunt

Youth interested in participating in the annual Central Illinois Youth Goose Hunt, sponsored by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), may register now for the hunt scheduled for Jan. 20-21.

To register for a drawing to participate in the hunt, youth hunters must phone in to the IDNR at 217-785-8060 by the registration deadline of Dec. 28.

The youth goose hunt will be held at private waterfowl hunting clubs in the Canton area in Fulton County.

A lottery drawing involving all youth who phone in to register will be conducted on Jan. 2, and youth hunters selected will be notified by mail. First-time applicants will be given a priority over previous participants in the drawing.

The hunt is open to youth ages 10-17 at the time of the hunt. All applicants must possess a valid Illinois hunting or sportsman’s license, have a Harvest Information Program registration number, and have a 20-gauge or larger shotgun. Youth hunt participants must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who must possess a valid firearm owner’s identification card.

To register for the hunt or for more information, call 217-785-8060.

WASHINGTON

Take a candlelight stroll, Home tour for the holidays

Two Christmas holiday events will be held in Washington.

The first one is the 2018 Santa Route & Downtown Washington Square Candlelight stroll, which will be hosted by the Washington Fire Department from 5:15-8 p.m. Dec. 6 at LeBakery on the Square, 140 Washington Square.

The route will start at 5:15 p.m., and the Downtown Washington Square candlelight stroll will start at 6 p.m.

Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Grinch will be at LeBakery from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. to meet the public. A link to an app will allow the public to follow Santa’s arrival starting at 4:30 p.m. The app can be downloaded from glympse.com/. A link to the route that starts at 5:15 p.m. can be found at plotaroute.com/mobile/route/717297.

For the second event, the Washington Historical Society invites the public to its 2018 Christmas Tour of Homes. Five homes and the historical society’s headquarters, Dement-Zinser House, 105 Zinser Place, will be open for tours, 1-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. Dec. 11.

Tickets are $17 each, if purchased by Dec. 10. They are being sold at the Washington Chamber of Commerce, 114 Washington Square; Home Spun, 121 Washington Square; Kimpling Ace Hardware, 1880 Washington Road; and Studio 901, 901 Peoria St. Tickets will be $20 at the door. For more information, go to washington-historical-society.org.

The houses open for the tour are: Goken & Ellis, 116 N. Elm St.; Sparks, 300 Dieble Road; Gross, 201 S. Main St., Hamilton, 110 N. Elm St.; and Ripley, 410 South St.

PEKIN

Santa flying in for a visit

Santa will fly into Pekin Municipal Airport at 11 a.m. Dec. 8, pending weather conditions. He will visit with children at the airport, 13906 Airport Lane, Pekin until 3 p.m. The public is asked to bring a donation for Toys for Tots and get a photo with Santa. Also, group photos will be taken with next to the plane. Rides in an airplane simulator will be given. Youngsters may bring their letters for Santa and give them directly to him, or write one while waiting in line to see him. Paper will be provided.

