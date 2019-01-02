–Tazewell County News Briefs

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Unemployment numbers stable or up slightly throughout region

Unemployment grew in the Peoria area from last November to this November. But so did the number of available jobs. In other counties, unemployment numbers are stable, or up by a tick.

Data released recently by the Illinois Department of Employment Security shows that Peoria’s unemployment rate ticked slightly upward from 4.6 percent in November 2017 to 4.8 percent in November this year.

But state figures also showed a net year-over-year increase of 1,500 non-farm jobs in the same region.

In the Peoria area, the biggest job gains came in the fields of professional and business services, which grew by 1,900 jobs; manufacturing, which grew by 400 jobs; and transportation, warehousing and utilities, which grew by 300 jobs. Declines came in the fields of leisure and hospitality, which shed 400 jobs; government work, which dropped 200 positions; both construction as well as educational and health services industries shed 200 jobs; and retail trade lost 100 positions.

Tazewell County saw a net stability in its unemployment rate, which stayed at 4.5 percent in November of both years. Woodford County’s unemployment rate in November 2017 was 3.7 percent and climbed only to 3.8 percent this November — the lowest rate in the region. Stark County saw the largest increase, going from 5 percent in November 2017 to 5.5 percent this year.

COUNTY

Christmas trees will be turned into mulch

That once glowing, festive Christmas tree is drooping and has to go.

Tazewell County residents may take their fresh Christmas trees to drop-off sites located throughout the county. The trees will be recycled for mulch and used for playgrounds, beautification projects and yards.

Christmas trees may be dropped off through Jan. 13 at several locations in the county, including across from the Village Hall in Armington; behind the Village Hall in Hopedale; at 605 S. Orchard St., Mackinaw; at Park and Pennsylvania streets, Minier; at Freedom Hall, 349 W. Birchwood St., Morton; at the leaf pile adjacent to Tremont City Park, Tremont; and at the Park District office, 815 Lincoln St., Washington.

Genealogical & Historical Society to host show-and-tell night

Join the Tazewell County Genealogical & Historical Society at 7 p.m. Jan. 8, 2019 at the Ehrlicher Research Center, 719 N. 11th St., in Pekin, for show-and-tell. This is a night to share objects of genealogical or historical interest. The society’s general meetings are free and open to the public. For more information, go to tcghs.org or call 309-477-3044.

MORTON

Various classes to help battle calories in all ages

The Morton Public Library is offering its Get Fit Series of physical exercise for all ages, starting at the age of two through adult. All classes are free, and will be held at the library, 315 W. Pershing. Register online at mortonlibrary.org or call 309-263-2200 for more information. The classes include the following sessions.

Junior Jazzercise, for ages 6-12, 10:15 a.m. Jan. 2. It’s a high energy dance party for kids including heart-pumping cardio, strength moves, fitness games and new music mixes.

Zumba Kids, for ages 2-5, 10:15 a.m. Jan. 3. Youngsters will get the chance to socialize with friends and jam to their favorite music with kid-friendly routines. Parents are welcome to join their children.

Country Heat, for tweens, teens and adults, 4:30 p.m. Jan. 4. Country Heat is a country dance-inspired workout for all fitness levels and choreographed to today’s top country hits.

Body Flow, for adults, 6 p.m. Jan. 8. An hour of yoga, tai chi and Pilates includes balance, stretching, core work and relaxation. Great for all fitness levels. Participants should bring their own mat.

Zumba, for adults, 4:30 p.m. Jan. 11. Zumba mixes low-intensity and high-intensity moves for an interval-style, calorie-burning dance fitness party.

Jazzercise, for adults, 6 p.m. Jan. 15. Routines are choreographed to hit songs. Blending dance with Pilates, yoga, kickboxing and strength training, one 55-minute session can burn up to 800 calories.

POUND, for teens, adults, 5 p.m. Jan. 22. POUND® is the world’s first cardio jam session inspired by the energizing and sweat-dripping fun of playing drums. Participants will use a set of drumsticks called “rip sticks” for this high-intensity interval workout that incorporates rhythmic movements.

BARRE/CXWORX, for adults, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 29. This session consists of a 30-minute barre class immediately followed by a 30-minute CXWORX class. Participants should wear ballet shoes or socks. The exercises strengthen abs, back, shoulders and glutes for all fitness levels.

PEKIN

Life skills to be taught to future adults

Can you sew on a button, hem pants or fix a loose sleeve? These and other tricks to keep clothes looking great will be taught in Adulting 101: Mending Your Clothes at the Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St. The free class will be held at 5 p.m. Jan. 8 for teenagers and young adults. For more information or to register, go to pekinpubliclibrary.org.

–Tazewell County News Briefs–