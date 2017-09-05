–Winnebago County Calendar of Events

THROUGH SEPT. 29

Rockford City Market

Water Street at East State Street, Rockford

weekly on Fridays, 3:30-8:30 p.m.

free admission.

The market is an open air public market featuring locally grown and made items including vegetables, fruit, meat, cheese, flowers, herbs, baked goods, artisans, prepared food, local beer and wine. There is weekly live entertainment in two areas, kids’ activities, and cooking demos. Information: (815) 988-2825.

THROUGH OCT. 1

Bittersweet Observations

Rockford Art Museum

711 N. Main St., Rockford

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

$7 adult admission, free for members

The show explores the grown-up wonder of childlike nostalgia in a dramatic, fairytale setting through paintings, drawings, prints, animation, and installations by Casey Riordan Millard, Jenny Mathews, Sarah Reed-McNamara and Jeremy Klonicki. Information: (815) 968-2787 .

THROUGH OCT. 28

North End City Market

Intersection of North Main and Auburn Streets, Rockford

weekly on Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

free admission

The market is full of fresh, local products and food and will be a nice place for the community to gather to shop, eat, and socialize. Information: (815) 977-5124.

THROUGH NOV. 5

Bruce Munro: LIGHT

Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens

1354 N. 2nd St., Rockford

varying admission prices and entry times

Call (815) 987-8858 for specifics

The exhibition, Munro’s eighth large-scale garden exhibition in the U.S., allows visitors to literally see the gardens in a new light. The gardens and Conservatory will provide a stunning backdrop for eight sculptures, including Munro’s iconic “Field of Light” and “Water-Towers.”

SEPT. 6-10

Sandwich Fair

Sandwich Fairgrounds

1401 Suydam Rd., Sandwich

9 a.m.-9 p.m.

The fair is the oldest continuing fair in the State of Illinois an brings over 175,000 visitors to 185 acres of well-manicured park-like settings, charming buildings, and the friendly atmosphere of the Sandwich Fairgrounds every year with harness races, draft horse pulls, carnival rides, demo derby, grandstand shows and the Midwest’s largest display of agricultural and home arts exhibits. Information: (815) 786-2159.

SEPT. 7

In Dogs We Trust – Rockford Police K9 Fundraiser

Josef Steakhouse & Oyster Bar

6860 Spring Creek Rd., Rockford

6-8 p.m.

$60 per person. Support the Rockford Police Department’s K9 Unit at this fundraiser. The celebrity host is Mayor Thomas McNamara, celebrity bartenders are Chief Dan O’Shea and State Representative John Cabello. There will also be a K9 demonstration. All proceeds go to the RCPD K9 Unit. Information: (262) 880-3977

SEPT. 8

Midway Hits the Fairways

Aldeen Golf Club & Practice Centre

1902 Reid Farm Rd., Rockford

11:30 a.m.

$110 per person

Have fun and support Midway Village Museum. Admission includes registration and lunch at 11:30 am, free bucket of balls for the driving range, shotgun start at 12:30 pm with cart, one drink coupon, on the course games, silent auction, 50-50 raffle, and hors d’oeuvers and men’s and women’s division awards to follow. Information: (815) 397-9112.

Coffee with the Curator: Bittersweet Observations

Rockford Art Museum

711 N. Main St., Rockford

10-11 a.m.

free admission

Get the inside scoop (and grab a cup of joe) during this lively conversation with RAM Curator Carrie Johnson about the current feature exhibition – before it closes Oct. 1. Information: (815) 968-2787.

SEPT. 8-10.

Rockford Greek Fest 2017

Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church Grounds

108 N. 5th St. Rockford

5-11 p.m. Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday, noon-9 p.m. Sunday

free admission

Celebrate Greek heritage by offering authentic Greek foods such as souvlakia (pork shish-kabobs), Grecian chicken, rice pilaf and salad, spinach and cheese phyllo pies, loukaniko (Greek sausage), pastitso (layered beef and pasta with bechamel sauce, gyros in pita bread, saganaki (flaming cheese), hot dogs plus a pastry tent, Green wines and beers. Plus activities for children, entertainment and more. Information: (815) 963-8625.

Roscoe Lions Club Annual Fall Festival

Leland Park

10701 3rd St., Roscoe

5-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Sunday

The club hosts the village’s annual Fall Festival, featuring amusement rides, live music, parades and a raffles. All proceeds from the raffle will go toward supporting the Lions Club. Information: (815) 623-2435.

SEPT. 9

Main Street Market by Urban Farm Girl

Midway Village Museum

6799 Guilford Rd., Rockford

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

$8 adults, $5 children (ages 8-17), free for museum members

Main Street Market is an open-air market hosted by Urban Farmgirl – nestled on the grounds of Midway Village Museum. Shop over 150 vendors from across the Midwest – handmade artisans and purveyors of vintage goods – while enjoying amazing food and local music on three different stages. Information: (815) 985-9918. Durand Biker Bash & Chili Shootout, Durand Downtown Square, 11 a.m.-8 p.m, free admission. The event was created to raise funds and awareness for Juvenile Diabetes Research and includes a free bike show, free chili tasting and free entertainment. Information: (815) 248-2991.

Alley Walk

Bethesda Covenant Church

2101 E. State St., Rockford

8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

free admission

The walk includes nine garages full of books, furniture, Saks Fifth Alley, women’s clothing, hardware, celebrations, men’s clothing, granny’s attic, children’s clothes and toys, vintage and collectibles. There will also be entertainment all day. Free shuttle parking at the Salvation Army, 500 S. Rockford Ave. Information: (815) 397-4212.

Swedish Crayfish Party, presented By Erlander Home Museum and Swedish Historical Society, Nordic Cultural Center

327 S. 3rd St., Rockford

7-11 p.m.

$60 non-member, $50 member

Traditional Swedish late summer party where slurping is expected, singing is mandatory, paper hat and bib attire is required. This seasonal feast will feature traditional delicacies including an abundance of crayfish, salmon, meatballs, cheeses, and “västerbottenpaj” (cheese quiche). A cash bar, welcome drink, and a snaps (aquavit) tasting.

Bubble Festival

Discovery Center Museum

711 N. Main St., Rockford

performances at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

$6 public, $5 members. Museum admission is $8 extra.

Bubble-celebrity Geoffrey returns for his live performances and sudsy science fun. After the show, join us in the Bubble-Palooza Playground to try some of Geoff’s tricks, and create some of your own as you test your soapy skills with bubble art and activities for the whole family. Information: (815) 963-6769.

SEPT. 10

Winnebago County Cemetery Bus Tour

presented by Veterans Memorial Hall and Museum Parking Lot

211 N. Main St., Rockford

3-7 p.m.

$40 per person in advance

This tour is a fund raiser for the Rockford Historical Society. Attendees will take a bus ride through Winnebago County’s history by visiting several cemeteries and hearing the stories of the first settlers to this area. We will also be treated to a fabulous buffet dinner at the Command Post Restaurant. Cost of dinner is included in the price. There is a bathroom on the bus. Information: (815) 871-4239. Strings on Sunday – A Mid-afternoon Music Series, presented By Anderson Japanese Gardens , 318 Spring Creek Rd., Rockford, 2-3:30 p.m., free for garden members, regular admission price for non-members. Strings on Sunday is a place for the community to gather and enjoy chamber-style music with a contemporary twist. Performances include a mix of popular show tunes, pop music, bluegrass and classical selections. MIYUMI Project will perform. Information: (815) 229-9390.

SEPT. 13

Lifescape Senior Expo 2017

presented By Lifescape Community Services

Mercy Indoor Sports Center

8800 E. Riverside Blvd., Loves Park

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

free.

The 54th annual expo features 100 vendors including businesses in areas such as healthcare, financial planning, retirement, home improvement, etc. The event also features health screenings, healthy cooking demonstrations, and a full schedule of presentations. Information: (815) 963-1609.

SEPT.15-16

Forest Quest Scavenger Hunt, presented By Forest Preserves of Winnebago County

Severson Dells Nature Center (and other Forest Preserve locations)

8786 Montague Rd., Rockford

$50 per team ($65 with cookout)

Grab a group of friends, family or co-workers and test your Forest Preserve knowledge. If you’re up for the challenge, you’ll be hiking, talking to forest preserve staff, looking for clues and working as a team to answer about 75 questions related to Forest Preserves of Winnebago County. The team with the most points wins a grand prize! Second and third place prizes will also be awarded.

Information: (815) 877-6100

–Winnebago County Calendar of Events–