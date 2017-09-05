–Winnebago County Calendar of Events

Winnebago County Calendar of EventsChronicle Media Staff — September 5, 2017
THROUGH SEPT. 29
Rockford City Market
Water Street at East State Street, Rockford
weekly on Fridays, 3:30-8:30 p.m.
free admission.
The market is an open air public market featuring locally grown and made items including vegetables, fruit, meat, cheese, flowers, herbs, baked goods, artisans, prepared food, local beer and wine. There is weekly live entertainment in two areas, kids’ activities, and cooking demos. Information: (815) 988-2825.
THROUGH OCT. 1
Bittersweet Observations
Rockford Art Museum
711 N. Main St., Rockford
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
$7 adult admission, free for members
The show explores the grown-up wonder of childlike nostalgia in a dramatic, fairytale setting through paintings, drawings, prints, animation, and installations by Casey Riordan Millard, Jenny Mathews, Sarah Reed-McNamara and Jeremy Klonicki. Information: (815) 968-2787 .
THROUGH OCT. 28
North End City Market
Intersection of North Main and Auburn Streets, Rockford
weekly on Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
free admission
The market is full of fresh, local products and food and will be a nice place for the community to gather to shop, eat, and socialize. Information: (815) 977-5124.
THROUGH NOV. 5
Bruce Munro: LIGHT
Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens
1354 N. 2nd St., Rockford
varying admission prices and entry times
Call (815) 987-8858 for specifics
The exhibition, Munro’s eighth large-scale garden exhibition in the U.S., allows visitors to literally see the gardens in a new light. The gardens and Conservatory will provide a stunning backdrop for eight sculptures, including Munro’s iconic “Field of Light” and “Water-Towers.”
SEPT. 6-10
Sandwich Fair
Sandwich Fairgrounds
1401 Suydam Rd., Sandwich
9 a.m.-9 p.m.
The fair is the oldest continuing fair in the State of Illinois an brings over 175,000 visitors to 185 acres of well-manicured park-like settings, charming buildings, and the friendly atmosphere of the Sandwich Fairgrounds every year with harness races, draft horse pulls, carnival rides, demo derby, grandstand shows and the Midwest’s largest display of agricultural and home arts exhibits. Information: (815) 786-2159.
SEPT. 7
In Dogs We Trust – Rockford Police K9 Fundraiser
Josef Steakhouse & Oyster Bar
6860 Spring Creek Rd., Rockford
6-8 p.m.
$60 per person. Support the Rockford Police Department’s K9 Unit at this fundraiser. The celebrity host is Mayor Thomas McNamara, celebrity bartenders are Chief Dan O’Shea and State Representative John Cabello. There will also be a K9 demonstration. All proceeds go to the RCPD K9 Unit. Information: (262) 880-3977
SEPT. 8
Midway Hits the Fairways
Aldeen Golf Club & Practice Centre
1902 Reid Farm Rd., Rockford
11:30 a.m.
$110 per person
Have fun and support Midway Village Museum. Admission includes registration and lunch at 11:30 am, free bucket of balls for the driving range, shotgun start at 12:30 pm with cart, one drink coupon, on the course games, silent auction, 50-50 raffle, and hors d’oeuvers and men’s and women’s division awards to follow. Information: (815) 397-9112.
Coffee with the Curator: Bittersweet Observations
Rockford Art Museum
711 N. Main St., Rockford
10-11 a.m.
free admission
Get the inside scoop (and grab a cup of joe) during this lively conversation with RAM Curator Carrie Johnson about the current feature exhibition – before it closes Oct. 1. Information: (815) 968-2787.
SEPT. 8-10.
Rockford Greek Fest 2017
Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church Grounds
108 N. 5th St. Rockford
5-11 p.m. Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday, noon-9 p.m. Sunday
free admission
Celebrate Greek heritage by offering authentic Greek foods such as souvlakia (pork shish-kabobs), Grecian chicken, rice pilaf and salad, spinach and cheese phyllo pies, loukaniko (Greek sausage), pastitso (layered beef and pasta with bechamel sauce, gyros in pita bread, saganaki (flaming cheese), hot dogs plus a pastry tent, Green wines and beers. Plus activities for children, entertainment and more. Information: (815) 963-8625.
Roscoe Lions Club Annual Fall Festival
Leland Park
10701 3rd St., Roscoe
5-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Sunday
The club hosts the village’s annual Fall Festival, featuring amusement rides, live music, parades and a raffles. All proceeds from the raffle will go toward supporting the Lions Club. Information: (815) 623-2435.
SEPT. 9
Main Street Market by Urban Farm Girl
Midway Village Museum
6799 Guilford Rd., Rockford
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
$8 adults, $5 children (ages 8-17), free for museum members
Main Street Market is an open-air market hosted by Urban Farmgirl – nestled on the grounds of Midway Village Museum. Shop over 150 vendors from across the Midwest – handmade artisans and purveyors of vintage goods – while enjoying amazing food and local music on three different stages. Information: (815) 985-9918. Durand Biker Bash & Chili Shootout, Durand Downtown Square, 11 a.m.-8 p.m, free admission. The event was created to raise funds and awareness for Juvenile Diabetes Research and includes a free bike show, free chili tasting and free entertainment. Information: (815) 248-2991.
Alley Walk
Bethesda Covenant Church
2101 E. State St., Rockford
8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
free admission
The walk includes nine garages full of books, furniture, Saks Fifth Alley, women’s clothing, hardware, celebrations, men’s clothing, granny’s attic, children’s clothes and toys, vintage and collectibles. There will also be entertainment all day. Free shuttle parking at the Salvation Army, 500 S. Rockford Ave. Information: (815) 397-4212.
Swedish Crayfish Party, presented By Erlander Home Museum and Swedish Historical Society, Nordic Cultural Center
327 S. 3rd St., Rockford
7-11 p.m.
$60 non-member, $50 member
Traditional Swedish late summer party where slurping is expected, singing is mandatory, paper hat and bib attire is required. This seasonal feast will feature traditional delicacies including an abundance of crayfish, salmon, meatballs, cheeses, and “västerbottenpaj” (cheese quiche). A cash bar, welcome drink, and a snaps (aquavit) tasting.
Bubble Festival
Discovery Center Museum
711 N. Main St., Rockford
performances at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
$6 public, $5 members. Museum admission is $8 extra.
Bubble-celebrity Geoffrey returns for his live performances and sudsy science fun. After the show, join us in the Bubble-Palooza Playground to try some of Geoff’s tricks, and create some of your own as you test your soapy skills with bubble art and activities for the whole family. Information: (815) 963-6769.
SEPT. 10
Winnebago County Cemetery Bus Tour
presented by Veterans Memorial Hall and Museum Parking Lot
211 N. Main St., Rockford
3-7 p.m.
$40 per person in advance
This tour is a fund raiser for the Rockford Historical Society. Attendees will take a bus ride through Winnebago County’s history by visiting several cemeteries and hearing the stories of the first settlers to this area. We will also be treated to a fabulous buffet dinner at the Command Post Restaurant. Cost of dinner is included in the price. There is a bathroom on the bus. Information: (815) 871-4239. Strings on Sunday – A Mid-afternoon Music Series, presented By Anderson Japanese Gardens , 318 Spring Creek Rd., Rockford, 2-3:30 p.m., free for garden members, regular admission price for non-members. Strings on Sunday is a place for the community to gather and enjoy chamber-style music with a contemporary twist. Performances include a mix of popular show tunes, pop music, bluegrass and classical selections. MIYUMI Project will perform. Information: (815) 229-9390.
SEPT. 13
Lifescape Senior Expo 2017
presented By Lifescape Community Services
Mercy Indoor Sports Center
8800 E. Riverside Blvd., Loves Park
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
free.
The 54th annual expo features 100 vendors including businesses in areas such as healthcare, financial planning, retirement, home improvement, etc. The event also features health screenings, healthy cooking demonstrations, and a full schedule of presentations. Information: (815) 963-1609.
SEPT.15-16
Forest Quest Scavenger Hunt, presented By Forest Preserves of Winnebago County
Severson Dells Nature Center (and other Forest Preserve locations)
8786 Montague Rd., Rockford
$50 per team ($65 with cookout)
Grab a group of friends, family or co-workers and test your Forest Preserve knowledge. If you’re up for the challenge, you’ll be hiking, talking to forest preserve staff, looking for clues and working as a team to answer about 75 questions related to Forest Preserves of Winnebago County. The team with the most points wins a grand prize! Second and third place prizes will also be awarded.
Information: (815) 877-6100
–Winnebago County Calendar of Events–