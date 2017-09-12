–Winnebago County Calendar of Events

THROUGH SEPT. 29

Rockford City Market

Water Street at East State Street, Rockford

weekly on Fridays, 3:30-8:30 p.m.

free admission

The market is an open air public market featuring locally grown and made items including vegetables, fruit, meat, cheese, flowers, herbs, baked goods, artisans, prepared food, local beer and wine. There is weekly live entertainment in two areas, kids’ activities, and cooking demos. Information: (815) 988-2825.

THROUGH SEPT. 30

Saturday Family Fun

Lockwood Park Trailside Equestrian Centre and Children’s Farm

5201 Safford Rd. Rockford

noon-5 p.m.

Bring the family out to the country to enjoy Saturday afternoons finding fun at Rockford Park District’s Lockwood Park. There’s a covered pony ring for children ages 1-7, the Children’s Farm Animal Barn with friendly farm animals, and horseback trail rides for riders age 8 and older. To complete their visit, families can relax together on a scenic hay ride through the meadows and woods. Information: (815) 987-8809.

THROUGH OCT. 1

Bittersweet Observations

Rockford Art Museum

711 N. Main St., Rockford

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

$7 adult admission, free for members

The show explores the grown-up wonder of childlike nostalgia in a dramatic, fairytale setting through paintings, drawings, prints, animation, and installations by Casey Riordan Millard, Jenny Mathews, Sarah Reed-McNamara and Jeremy Klonicki. Information: (815) 968-2787 .

THROUGH OCT. 28

North End City Market

Intersection of North Main and Auburn Streets, Rockford

weekly on Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

free admission

The market is full of fresh, local products and food and will be a nice place for the community to gather to shop, eat, and socialize. Information: (815) 977-5124.

THROUGH NOV. 5

Bruce Munro: LIGHT, Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens

1354 N. 2nd St., Rockford

varying admission prices and entry times

Call (815) 987-8858 for specifics. The exhibition, Munro’s eighth large-scale garden exhibition in the U.S., allows visitors to literally see the gardens in a new light. The gardens and Conservatory will provide a stunning backdrop for eight sculptures, including Munro’s iconic “Field of Light” and “Water-Towers.”

SEPT. 13

Lifescape Senior Expo 2017, presented By Lifescape Community Services

Mercy Indoor Sports Center

8800 E. Riverside Blvd., Loves Park

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

free

The 54th annual expo features 100 vendors including businesses in areas such as healthcare, financial planning, retirement, home improvement, etc. The event also features health screenings, healthy cooking demonstrations, and a full schedule of presentations. Information: (815) 963-1609.

SEPT. 14

Thrive Leader Lunch with Nick Nilson

City First Church

5950 Spring Creek Road, Rockford

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

free

Youth or young adult leaders are invited to an exclusive lunch with Nick Nilson, Young Adults Pastor of Lakewood Church. Information: (815) 639-7535.

SEPT. 15

City by Starlight- Haunted Rockford Walking Tour

Veterans Memorial Hall and Museum Parking Lot

211 N. Main St., Rockford

7-8:30 p.m. and 9-10:30 p.m.

$15 per person in advance

Paranormal tour of the downtown area in Rockford. Local historian and author, Kathi Kresol will tell the ghostly tales of Rockford’s historic places. These stories will include ghastly murders, accidents, and ghostly visits. All proceeds to Rockford Public Library. Information: (815) 871-4239.

SEPT.15-16

Forest Quest Scavenger Hunt, presented By Forest Preserves of Winnebago County

Severson Dells Nature Center (and other Forest Preserve locations)

8786 Montague Rd., Rockford

$50 per team ($65 with cookout)

Grab a group of friends, family or co-workers and test your Forest Preserve knowledge. If you’re up for the challenge, you’ll be hiking, talking to forest preserve staff, looking for clues and working as a team to answer about 75 questions related to Forest Preserves of Winnebago County. The team with the most points wins a grand prize! Second and third place prizes will also be awarded. Information: (815) 877-6100.

SEPT. 16

Picnic en Plein Air, presented By River District Association

City Market Pavilion area

200 N. Water St., Rockford

6-9 p.m.

$100 per person

Funds raised this evening will be used to help the RDA continue to unite, advocate, and promote efforts to create a thriving business and residential community in Rockford’s downtown neighborhood. Information: (779) 207-0110.

Raise the Roof – A Rockford Promise Party

Starlight Theatre at Rock Valley College

3301 N. Mulford Rd., Rockford

7-11 p.m.

$100

The group hopes to raise money to fund 20 scholarships. Events include a street carnival, live music, and silent auction.

SEPT. 16-17

Pec Thing Antique & Flea Market

Winnebago County Fairgrounds

500 W. 1st St., Pecatonica

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

$4

The Semi-Annual event features over 500 vendors selling everything from antiques and collectibles to crafts and home good items. Vendors occupy over 100,000 square feet inside and over 40 acres outside. Free parking, concessions available. Information: (815) 239-1641.

Greenwich Village Art Fair

Rockford Art Museum

711 N. Main St., Rockford

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

$5 in advance, $7 at gate. Free for ages 12 and under

This annual two-day outdoor event features up to 150 artists from around the region and across the nation, live music, local and regional vendors, children’s art activities plus food, drink and more. Established in 1948, Greenwich is the longest-running art fair of its kind in the Midwest. Ticket proceeds support Rockford Art Museum throughout the year. Information: (815) 968-2787.

SEPT. 20

Understanding the First World War – A Century Later

Veterans Memorial Hall and Museum

211 N. Main St., Rockford

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

$12 includes lunch

Event explores America’s involvement in World War One. This lecture series will expand knowledge of the war and understand America’s developing role on the world stage.

