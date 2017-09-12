–Winnebago County Calendar of Events

Winnebago County Calendar of EventsChronicle Media Staff — September 12, 2017
THROUGH SEPT. 29
Rockford City Market
Water Street at East State Street, Rockford
weekly on Fridays, 3:30-8:30 p.m.
free admission
The market is an open air public market featuring locally grown and made items including vegetables, fruit, meat, cheese, flowers, herbs, baked goods, artisans, prepared food, local beer and wine. There is weekly live entertainment in two areas, kids’ activities, and cooking demos. Information: (815) 988-2825.
THROUGH SEPT. 30
Saturday Family Fun
Lockwood Park Trailside Equestrian Centre and Children’s Farm
5201 Safford Rd. Rockford
noon-5 p.m.
Bring the family out to the country to enjoy Saturday afternoons finding fun at Rockford Park District’s Lockwood Park. There’s a covered pony ring for children ages 1-7, the Children’s Farm Animal Barn with friendly farm animals, and horseback trail rides for riders age 8 and older. To complete their visit, families can relax together on a scenic hay ride through the meadows and woods. Information: (815) 987-8809.
THROUGH OCT. 1
Bittersweet Observations
Rockford Art Museum
711 N. Main St., Rockford
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
$7 adult admission, free for members
The show explores the grown-up wonder of childlike nostalgia in a dramatic, fairytale setting through paintings, drawings, prints, animation, and installations by Casey Riordan Millard, Jenny Mathews, Sarah Reed-McNamara and Jeremy Klonicki. Information: (815) 968-2787 .
THROUGH OCT. 28
North End City Market
Intersection of North Main and Auburn Streets, Rockford
weekly on Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
free admission
The market is full of fresh, local products and food and will be a nice place for the community to gather to shop, eat, and socialize. Information: (815) 977-5124.
THROUGH NOV. 5
Bruce Munro: LIGHT, Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens
1354 N. 2nd St., Rockford
varying admission prices and entry times
Call (815) 987-8858 for specifics. The exhibition, Munro’s eighth large-scale garden exhibition in the U.S., allows visitors to literally see the gardens in a new light. The gardens and Conservatory will provide a stunning backdrop for eight sculptures, including Munro’s iconic “Field of Light” and “Water-Towers.”
SEPT. 13
Lifescape Senior Expo 2017, presented By Lifescape Community Services
Mercy Indoor Sports Center
8800 E. Riverside Blvd., Loves Park
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
free
The 54th annual expo features 100 vendors including businesses in areas such as healthcare, financial planning, retirement, home improvement, etc. The event also features health screenings, healthy cooking demonstrations, and a full schedule of presentations. Information: (815) 963-1609.
SEPT. 14
Thrive Leader Lunch with Nick Nilson
City First Church
5950 Spring Creek Road, Rockford
11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
free
Youth or young adult leaders are invited to an exclusive lunch with Nick Nilson, Young Adults Pastor of Lakewood Church. Information: (815) 639-7535.
SEPT. 15
City by Starlight- Haunted Rockford Walking Tour
Veterans Memorial Hall and Museum Parking Lot
211 N. Main St., Rockford
7-8:30 p.m. and 9-10:30 p.m.
$15 per person in advance
Paranormal tour of the downtown area in Rockford. Local historian and author, Kathi Kresol will tell the ghostly tales of Rockford’s historic places. These stories will include ghastly murders, accidents, and ghostly visits. All proceeds to Rockford Public Library. Information: (815) 871-4239.
SEPT.15-16
Forest Quest Scavenger Hunt, presented By Forest Preserves of Winnebago County
Severson Dells Nature Center (and other Forest Preserve locations)
8786 Montague Rd., Rockford
$50 per team ($65 with cookout)
Grab a group of friends, family or co-workers and test your Forest Preserve knowledge. If you’re up for the challenge, you’ll be hiking, talking to forest preserve staff, looking for clues and working as a team to answer about 75 questions related to Forest Preserves of Winnebago County. The team with the most points wins a grand prize! Second and third place prizes will also be awarded. Information: (815) 877-6100.
SEPT. 16
Picnic en Plein Air, presented By River District Association
City Market Pavilion area
200 N. Water St., Rockford
6-9 p.m.
$100 per person
Funds raised this evening will be used to help the RDA continue to unite, advocate, and promote efforts to create a thriving business and residential community in Rockford’s downtown neighborhood. Information: (779) 207-0110.
Raise the Roof – A Rockford Promise Party
Starlight Theatre at Rock Valley College
3301 N. Mulford Rd., Rockford
7-11 p.m.
$100
The group hopes to raise money to fund 20 scholarships. Events include a street carnival, live music, and silent auction.
SEPT. 16-17
Pec Thing Antique & Flea Market
Winnebago County Fairgrounds
500 W. 1st St., Pecatonica
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
$4
The Semi-Annual event features over 500 vendors selling everything from antiques and collectibles to crafts and home good items. Vendors occupy over 100,000 square feet inside and over 40 acres outside. Free parking, concessions available. Information: (815) 239-1641.
Greenwich Village Art Fair
Rockford Art Museum
711 N. Main St., Rockford
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday
$5 in advance, $7 at gate. Free for ages 12 and under
This annual two-day outdoor event features up to 150 artists from around the region and across the nation, live music, local and regional vendors, children’s art activities plus food, drink and more. Established in 1948, Greenwich is the longest-running art fair of its kind in the Midwest. Ticket proceeds support Rockford Art Museum throughout the year. Information: (815) 968-2787.
SEPT. 20
Understanding the First World War – A Century Later
Veterans Memorial Hall and Museum
211 N. Main St., Rockford
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
$12 includes lunch
Event explores America’s involvement in World War One. This lecture series will expand knowledge of the war and understand America’s developing role on the world stage.
