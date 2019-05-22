Winnebago County news briefs

ROCKFORD

RU says it has exceeded Rock Solid and Ready goals

At a recent luncheon for supporters and special guests, President Eric W. Fulcomer announced that the University has exceeded its original goal of $17,300,000 with $18,237,000 raised to date.

The Rock Solid & Ready Capital Campaign will officially conclude at the end of the University’s fiscal year on June 30. Any additional funds raised will contribute to the Rock Solid & Ready final total.

“The generosity of the Rockford University community has been incredible,” Campaign Chair Jim Keeling said. “Led by our dedicated Trustees, more than 2,500 donors have invested in this extraordinary institution during our campaign. Relative to the established campaign priorities, the $18 million-plus has made a tremendous impact, helping to Shape Modern Facilities ($3.7 million); Enhance the Student Experience ($5.9 million) and Provide for Current Needs ($8.6 million).”

As a result, the University has been able to make substantial improvements in its academic areas, student experience and learning spaces. Campaign highlights include modernizations completed to the Starr Science Building; the purchase of new scientific equipment; naming of the Puri School of Business, including the installation of the Bloomberg Business Lab trading floor; and the creation of the Student Opportunity Fund which allows for supportive funding for students to further engage in research experiences with faculty and in unique learning opportunities. Finally, the strengthening of the University’s annual fund has allowed for extensive capital improvements to take place across all areas of campus.

This fall, the University will be constructing a $3,000,000 expansion to the Seaver Physical Education Center. This new addition will house an enhanced weight and fitness space and will add more classroom space for the rapidly growing physical education and exercise science programs. Designed by local architecture firm Larson & Darby Group, this vital expansion will be an important venue for student learning and enrollment growth.

ROCKFORD

District offers Sinnissippi Music Shell for rentals

Rockford Park District’s Sinnissippi Music Shell, 1401 N. 2nd St., Rockford, IL, is offering the public the opportunity to rent the outdoor venue for weddings, church services, community concerts, and much more.

The Music Shell’s 2019 season runs from mid-May to mid-September. Events must occur during daylight hours, and may not exceed five hours, including set-up and strike.

Two Music Shell rental package options are available:

The Social for $250, a two-hour minimum, five-hour maximum rental including seating for 1,000, basic electricity, public restroom access, and use of shaded VIP seating area.

The Gala package for $600 includes all features of The Social package, plus: use of the in-house sound system (L-Acoustics line array speaker system), access to small storage, and on-site sound technician(s).

For wedding requests, the rental fee includes a two-hour rehearsal the night before the event, subject to availability. The Sinnissippi Twin Shelters are adjacent to the Music Shell, and are also available for rentals at $220 additional during special events.

For reservations, availability, and rental requirements/guidelines, as well as information on accessibility for people with disabilities, email johnbeck@rockfordparkdistrict.org or call 815- 987-1636. Patrons reserving the Music Shell must be 18 years of age or older. Reservations can be accepted up to one year prior to the date of the event.

ROCKFORD

RPS announces Subdistrict G

School Board vacancy

Rockford School Board member Jaime Escobedo submitted his resignation from the board effective Wednesday, May 29.

“After just over 3.5 years as a member of the Board, due to personal matters, my family and I have decided to relocate out of Rockford, and this will make me ineligible to serve as a board member of Subdistrict G. I would like to thank the whole Board of Education for the dedication and commitment to educational improvement. My sincere appreciation goes out to the community, board of education and the schools for allowing me to serve and be part of such a great team.”

School Board policy states that once a board member resigns, the board has 45 days to publicize the vacancy, interview applicants in closed session and vote in open session to fill the vacancy. That time frame will begin once the seat is vacant on May 29.

The replacement candidate’s term will run through the next School Board election in April 2021. Escobedo has represented Subdistrict G since he was appointed in September 2015 and subsequently elected in April 2017.