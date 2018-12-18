Krug takes over as Woodford County Board chairman

John Krug is now the Woodford County Board chairman following the recent resignation of Stan Glazier.

Citing personal reasons, Glazier, 66, tendered his resignation in a Nov. 16 letter to Vice President Doug Huser and the remainder of the board members.

Glazier of Congerville served on the county board from 2006-14, and was chairman from 2010-14.

In 2016, Glazier replaced Shannon Rocke as board chairman in a contested race that ended with a board vote of 9-6 in favor of Glazier over Barry Logan. Glazier was again selected to serve as chairman in December 2017.

Glazier did not respond to requests for comment, but in his resignation letter, he cited personal reasons for taking leave of his post.

“Due to ongoing health issues and increasing family responsibilities, I feel that I can no longer dedicate the amount of time needed to adequately continue serving the Woodford County Board and my constituents,” Glazier wrote.

Having resigned Nov. 16, Glazier was absent when it came time, once again, for the county board to vote on the application for a proposed solar farm, an application that had been volleyed between the county board and the zoning board of appeals.

Not only was Glazier absent, so was Huser, and board member Richard Hill (District 1) then lead the meeting that resulted in the rejection of the application.

Kurg was named chairman at the board’s organizational meeting Dec. 6.

