Seminars help empower women in agriculture

“Annie’s Project – Empowering Women in Agriculture” is being co-sponsored by University of Illinois Extension, Fulton-Mason-Peoria-Tazewell Unit, and Peoria County Farm Bureau starting in March.

Annie’s Project is designed to help farm women develop their management and decision making skills in the dynamic, complex world of agriculture.

Dates of the six-session series, meeting on Tuesdays and Thursdays are March 5, 7, 12, 14, 19, and 21 with each session running from 9 a.m. to noon. at the Peoria County Farm Bureau, 1716 N. University St., Peoria.

Using several agriculture industry professionals as speakers, Annie’s Project will cover topics that include goal setting, business planning, family communications, keeping track of financial records, interpreting financial information, understanding insurance options (liability, health, life, long-term care, crop, etc.), land values and leases, retirement and estate planning, risk management, FSA & USDA programs, and much more.

Pre-registration is required to participate in Annie’s Project. To register call University of Illinois Extension at 309-547-3711 or visit us online at http://web.extension.illinois.edu/fmpt/. Registration cost is $50. Registration deadline is Feb. 24.

If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in any event listed in this news release, contact your local Extension office.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram