Woodford County seeks nominees for public health award

The Woodford County Board of Health is seeking nominations for the next Public Health Award Recipient.

Do you know someone who has dedicated their time to help improve the health and well-being of our community?

Maybe this person was a volunteer at one of the health departments many drills, clinics or programs. Maybe it was an employee that went above and beyond their responsibility to help others in the community.

Describe your nominee’s participation in public health, and the reason you feel this person should be selected for the Public Health Award.

Nominees for the Award may include agencies, groups, individuals, media or organizations whose contributions to Woodford County have improved the public’s health.

Applications are also available online at www.woodfordhealth.org. Nominations must be received by March 15 and may be submitted by hard copy to the Woodford County Health Department, 1831 S. Main St, Eureka, IL 61530. An electronic nomination may be submitted to Hillary Aggertt at haggertt@woodford-county.org

A narrative describing the contributions of the nominee should be no longer than three pages, excluding this cover page.