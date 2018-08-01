–Woodford County News Briefs

STATE

Veterans department seeks 200 vets to honor

The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs will honor 200 veterans from across the state who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to help their communities and fellow veterans. The honor will be part of the state’s bicentennial celebration.

More than 100 veterans have already been nominated, and more are being sought. Nominees will be evaluated based on their achievements in dedicating their time and energy to build their communities and assist their fellow veterans and service members, and to the extent to which their contributions have aided, benefited and provided inspiration to their community.

The honorees will be announced in September and will be featured guests at the Bicentennial Party Gala, which will be held Dec. 3, at Chicago’s United Center.

Anyone can nominate a veteran. The deadline is Aug. 31. Written nominations can be sent to the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs, 69 W. Washington St., Chicago 60601 or online by clicking on “Honor 200” at illinois.gov/veterans.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Democratic congressional candidate to hold town meetings

Junius Rodriguez, Democratic candidate for the U.S. Congress in the 18th Illinois Congressional District, will be holding a series of town hall meetings. Upcoming meetings are: 7 p.m. Aug. 6 at Five Points Washington,360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; 7 p.m. Aug. 7 at Pearce Community Center, 610 W. Cedar St., Chillicothe; and 4 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Gateway Building, 200 NE Water St., Peoria.

Rodriguez he has been a professor of history at Eureka College in Eureka 1992.

COUNTY

Board gives go-ahead to solar farm

The Woodford County Zoning Board of Appeals has approved a controversial request to construct a solar farm on property that abuts a residential subdivision in Eureka.

The board, after a vote of 4-1, will send the Woodford County Board approval of a special use for Sol America Energy of Atlanta to operate a solar farm next to the Lakeview Acres subdivision. Only zoning board chairman Jerry Smith voted against the recommendation.

The County Board is expected to vote on the issue at its August meeting.

The project calls for construction of solar panels, each one roughly 6 feet long by 3 feet wide, to be placed on the 18 southernmost acres of a 51-acre parcel west and southwest of Marshall Road. The property is zoned for agricultural use.

The $2 million project would most likely be built in 2019.

Residents near the proposed site attended the meeting to protest the plan, saying it will lower property values and the reduce the quality of life in their quiet country setting.

Sol America representatives argued that the solar farm would not affect property values, disrupt wildlife, or cause soil erosion or light and noise pollution.

Courthouse photos wanted before remodeling begins

The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for any old photographs of the interior of the courthouse from years gone by. Changes and updates to the offices are being planned, and the department wants to make changes that will be historically respective and as aesthetically pleasing as we can. The public is invited to email photos and information to Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword at dtipsword@woodford-county.org.

EAST PEORIA

Elevate Trampoline Park announces a new park

East Peoria is about to get jumping. Elevate Trampoline Park based in Mesa, AZ announced another location in Illinois. This top-of-the-line indoor trampoline park will be located at 105 N. Main St., East Peoria. The first location is at 8800 N. Allen Road, Peoria.

The 23,000-square-foot facility, open seven days a week, will feature wall-to-wall activities, including a large open trampoline court, a trampoline dodgeball arena, zip line, warp wall, slam dunk basketball, massive foam pits, slack lines, ninja course, jousting, rock wall, euro tramp, kiddie areas, and plenty of entertainment for the whole family. A snack bar will sell food.

Trampoline parks are currently the hottest amusement and extreme sports trend in the country. This state-of-the-art facility will offer exercise, suitable for all ages and fitness levels. The park will offer special jump times for parents and toddlers, adult fitness classes, black out nights for teens, family night, youth group nights and ninja training courses.

Elevate East Peoria is designed as a destination for birthday parties, special events for schools, sports teams, churches and corporations. It is outfitted with free WiFi. For more information, visit elevatetrampolineparkpeoria.com.

–Woodford County News Briefs–