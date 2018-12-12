–Woodford County News Briefs

STATE

Treasurer uses technology to deliver unclaimed cash

If you get a check from the state, cash it. It’s legit.

The Illinois State Treasurer’s Office Money Match program is automatically returning lost money to qualifying Illinois residents without the need to file paperwork or initiate a claim.

Thanks to the state’s new Money Match II program, lost cash checks between $5 and $49.99 could arrive in mailboxes before the holidays. The program builds upon the initial Money Match program launched in August. That effort returned about $12 million to 63,000 Illinois residents who were the sole owners of unclaimed cash valued between $50 and $2,000.

Illinois holds more than $2 billion in unclaimed property. The state treasurer is legally required to get the property to the rightful owners.

The state treasurer’s database can be searched for names of residents, businesses or nonprofits, at illinoistreasurer.gov/ICASH.

Satanic Temple joins Hanukkah, Christian displays

A Satanic statue has joined seasonal religious displays in the Illinois State Capitol.

The Satanic Temple of Chicago was granted permission to place its statue near a Hanukkah menorah and Christian Nativity scene in the capitol rotunda in Springfield, as it says is its constitutionally-protected opportunity to contribute its perspective to the numerous religious viewpoints. The statue is approximately four and a half feet tall and about 18 inches long. Entitled “Snaketivity,” the statue portrays a female hand, encircled by a serpent, holding an apple. The inscription on the pedestal reads “Knowledge is the Greatest Gift.” The design of the statue keeps with The Satanic Temple’s values of advocating knowledge and rationality over superstition, ignorance, and dogma, according to the group’s website.

The Satanic Temple is a non-theistic religious organization determined to halt “the dangerous encroachment of theocracy” into American government. The Chicago chapter was established in February.

The Satanic Temple says that its members are atheists who are often interested in community activism. They do not promote a belief in a personal Satan, but embraces the “struggle for justice” and believes people should “strive to act with compassion and empathy toward all creatures.”

COUNTY

New leadership takes office

The Woodford County Board seated new members and began a new fiscal year under new leadership following the November general election. John Krug is serving as chair for the second time since he started serving on the board in 2002. Barry Logan is vice chair. New members seated include: Emily Barker and Justin Faulk, representing District I; Josh Davis and Charles Nagel, District II; and Jason Spence and Dan Steffen, District III. Each also were assigned to various committees.

EUREKA

Two events mark Reagan’s enrollment in EC

The Eureka Public Library District’s celebration of the 90th anniversary of Ronald Reagan enrolling at Eureka College is coming to a close with two final events.

Cassandra Chapman, museum curator and Reagan archivist at Eureka College, will speak at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at the library, 202 S. Main St., to share the story of Ronald Reagan as a college student. The year is 1928, and future U.S. President Ronald Reagan has set foot on the campus of Eureka College for the first time. Reagan knew as he dropped off his high school sweetheart, Margret Cleaver, he had to stay. This is a free program. Register at the library by Dec. 12.

The library’s Ronald Reagan Film Fest concludes the celebration of the Reagan anniversary with the showing of “The Winning Team” (1952). The film will be shown twice on Dec. 17, at 1:15 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. Based on a true story, major league pitcher Grover Cleveland Alexander (Reagan) is forced out of baseball because of poor health and alcoholism, but through his wife Aimee’s (Doris Day) faithful efforts, he gets a chance for a comeback and then redemption in the seventh game of the 1926 World Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Yankees. Free popcorn and water will be served. Register at the library by Dec. 15.



–Woodford County News Briefs–