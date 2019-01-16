–Woodford County News Briefs

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Guidance offered to future entrepreneurs

Do you want to start the new year by opening a new business? If so, you may want to attend a free workshop, Starting a Business in Illinois, Jan. 17. Individuals will learn how to register a business name, where to obtain a tax ID number, which legal form to choose, business plans, taxes, financing options and more. The session will be held at 3 p.m. at PeoriaNEXT Innovation Center, 801 West Main St., Peoria, and is sponsored by the Illinois Small Business Development Center at Bradley University and co-sponsored by Morton Community Bank. Registration is available online at bradley.edu/turner/sabil/ and at Illinois Small Business Development Center at Bradley University, 309-677-2992.

Solar training program boot camp for future students

Illinois Central College will offer a free Solar Boot Camp for its Spring 2019 Solar Pipeline Training Program 1-4 p.m. Jan. 19 in Hickory Hall on the ICC Peoria Campus, 5407 N. University St., Peoria. Individuals who are interested in learning more about occupations in the growing Illinois solar market are encouraged to attend this session to determine interest in solar occupations and the program.

Applications for the program also are being accepted by the Tri-County Urban League and Jobs Partnership Peoria. Individuals who are admitted to the program will attend four weeks of essential skills and job readiness preparation at both organizations beginning Feb. 11. Fifteen individuals then will be selected to begin comprehensive technical solar training at the ICC Peoria Campus for an additional five weeks beginning March 11.

Ex-offenders and former foster youth are encouraged to apply. Applicants must be 18 years of age with a high school diploma or equivalent. A valid driver’s license is preferred.

Although this event is free, registration is required. To register for the Boot Camp or to receive an application for the program, call 309-690-6900 or email info@cce.icc.edu.

The ICC Solar Training Program is offered through a grant from Commonwealth Edison and funded through the Future Energy Jobs Act. The grant is designed to build a pipeline of individuals who are trained for many careers within the solar industry.

U of I Master Naturalists recruiting volunteers

University of Illinois Extension Fulton-Mason-Peoria-Tazewell Master Naturalist volunteers will be hosting their 2019 Volunteer Fair Jan. 29 at the Miller Senior Citizens’ Center, 551 S. 14th Street, Pekin. Check-in and setup will be 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., announcements at 12:30 p.m., with the fair beginning at 1 p.m. and ending at 4 p.m. This event is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

EUREKA



MLK Day service project deadline is Jan. 21



Eureka College staff and students are gearing up for a day of service as part of the college’s upcoming Martin Luther King Day celebration.

The college is recruiting volunteers from the general community and college to collect items for 500 hygiene kits. The kits will be donated to the Church World Service in response to needs both domestically and internationally. The college also is raising at least $1,000 to cover shipping costs. The kits will be assembled Jan. 21.

For more information, contact Chaplain Bruce Fowlkes, Dr. Duane Bruce or Shari Rich in the Student Services, Engagement, and Leadership Office at the college or call 309-467-6420.

Comfort food makeover subject of diabetes clinic

University of Illinois Extension invites the public to its January Diabetes Clinic to learn about a Comfort Food Makeover. This program will be held from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Woodford County Extension Office, 109 E. Eureka Ave., Eureka.

Instruction will show how to make healthy comfort food, so that favorite dishes can be enjoyed without the guilt. A food demonstration and tastings will be given, as well as a packet of recipes.

Diabetes clinics are informal but informational walk-in programs with a different topic each month designed especially for persons living with diabetes. There is no cost to attend and no registration is necessary.

For more information on this program or upcoming events, go to go.illinois.edu/LMW or contact University of Illinois Extension Nutrition and Wellness Educator and Registered Dietitian Jenna Smith by phone at 309-663-8306 or email at jesmith6@illinois.edu.

–Woodford County News Briefs–