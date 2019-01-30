–Woodford County News Briefs

STATE

Changes in lead poison testing will ID more children exposed to risks

A change in how the state measures exposure to lead poisoning will increase the number of children who will be identified with lead poisoning and receive intervention earlier. The new rules were proposed by the Illinois Department of Public Health and approved by the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules. The rules lower the level at which public health interventions are initiated for children with blood lead levels from 10 micrograms per deciliter (μg/dL) to 5 μg/dL, the same lead reference level used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The change means more children will be identified as having lead poisoning, allowing parents, doctors, public health officials and communities to take action earlier to reduce the child’s future exposure to lead. Levels of lead in blood – even low levels – have been shown to contribute to learning disabilities, developmental delays, behavioral problems, as well as a number of other negative health effects.

With the new rules, children who test at or above the new level will receive a home visit from a public health nurse who will educate families on ways to lower the blood lead level and reduce lead exposure, including proper nutrition, hygiene and housekeeping. Public health environmental experts will also inspect residences to determine the source of the lead exposure.

Illinois law requires that all children six years of age or younger be assessed for lead risk.

Illinois residents get free admission to Field Museum

Chicago’s Field Museum, home to Sue the T. rex, the most complete skeleton ever discovered of the world’s most popular dinosaur, invites Illinois residents to view its many natural wonders and cultural artifacts for free during February.

The museum’s collection grew out of items on display in the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition. The goal of its staff, including 150 scientists and researchers, is to learn everything it can about the planet earth.

On Free Admission Days, basic admission is free for Illinois residents with proof of residency. Discounted passes are available in person and cannot be purchased online in advance.

No special coupon, ticket, or pass is required on free days. Just present a current Illinois driver’s license, state ID or Chicago CityKey card at the ticket desk to establish proof of residency. Residents also can prove residency by showing a valid photo ID along with one of the following:

Illinois lease,

Illinois library card,

Illinois student ID with photo,

Illinois utility bill or

Illinois work ID or check stub.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Airport hits record passenger number

General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport saw a record number of passengers in 2018. A total of 672,594 passengers traveled through PIA, up 6 percent from 2017 and 5 percent from 2015’s previous all-time record.

American Airlines is starting a twice-daily route to Charlotte, N.C. out of Peoria next month.

ICC’s Between the Lines program unmasks the many faces of Frankenstein

Join ICC’s Between the Lines program to discuss “Frankenstein on Film: The Many Faces of the Monster,” at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 4 in Room 212C/D on the East Peoria Campus. Bryan Clark will lead the discussion. Admission is free.

On the 200th anniversary of Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein”, the group will look at the various versions of the story in movies. From comedy to horror to action, this story has transcended across genres in a way few other stories have. In their adaptations of the original book, these films make the story come alive in new ways. But, when is an adaptation no longer an adaptation? These movies increasingly often diverge from the original source. The discussion explore how these movies relate to each other and where they do and do not relate to the book. This discussion takes part in ICC’s year-long celebration of “Frankenstein” through the One Book, One College program.

Between the Lines is a lecture series presented by the faculty members of the English, Humanities and Language Studies Department at ICC. The goal of the series is to offer literary presentations that will interest students and people in the community, as well as promote reading literacy and scholarly study. For more information, contact Jim Sullivan at jsullivan@icc.edu or betweenthelines@icc.edu.

Heartland Distinguished Alumni award nominations are being accepted

The Heartland Community College Alumni Association is seeking nominations for the Distinguished Alumni award. The award recognizes notable Heartland alumni who demonstrate exceptional achievement in their profession and make a positive impact on and difference in their community.

Co-workers, family members, friends and professors are asked to nominate a former Heartland student who deserves to be honored.

Last year’s award winner was Justin Boyd, a financial representative who has served on the Bloomington City Planning Commission and McLean County Chamber of Commerce Board and is also a volunteer for a number of organizations including the Bloomington-Normal Sunrise Rotary, West Bloomington Revitalization Project and The Salvation Army.

To be considered for the award, candidates must meet the following requirements:

Have completed at least one class at Heartland Community College,

Achieved success of an exceptional nature within their chosen field or profession,

Made a positive impact on his or her community, through leadership and/or active volunteering and

Agree to be present and accept the award during commencement on May 19, at the Grossinger Motors Arena.

Nomination forms are available at heartland.edu/alumni and are due March 29. They can be emailed to Gena.Glover@heartland, or mailed or hand-delivered to

Gena Glover, associate director of college engagement, Heartland Community College, 1500 W. Raab Road, Normal.

–Woodford County News Briefs–