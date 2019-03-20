Woodford County news briefs

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Holocaust is subject of new ballet

When many people think about ballet, images of beautiful princesses and princes in lavish costumes come to mind. Ballets about war and human suffering are in the minority. But add one by Central Illinois Ballet Artistic Director Rebekah von Rathonyi. She is tackling the inspirational and heart-wrenching story of Anne Frank, a Jewish girl hiding from the Nazis with her family in World War II Amsterdam.

Anne Frank’s story has been told a few times through dance, but there was no script or score available, so von Rathonyi wrote her own. She began working on the ballet about a year ago, starting with doing historical research.

Classical music, mostly by Jewish composers, will accompany about 50 dancers from Central Illinois Ballet and its school, the Cornerstone Academy for Performing Arts, during the 48-minute production. Playing the lead of Anne Frank is Cornerstone student Coralie Zika.

Because the ballet addresses difficult topics and contains historically accurate scenes of Holocaust-related violence, organizers have posted a warning on the company’s website that the production might not be appropriate for small children.

The Central Illinois Ballet will perform “Anne Frank” March 22-24 at the Central Illinois Ballet Theatre, 830 W Main St. in Peoria. Ticket prices are $15 for adults and $10 for senior citizens and children.

To help soften the emotional toll on the audience, the evening will feature a lighter second half.

EUREKA

Edward Jones office to hold grand opening

Timothy Funderburk, financial adviser, and Julia Ludeman, senior office administrator of the financial services firm Edward Jones, invites the public to join them at a grand opening celebration. The event will be held from 2-6 p.m. March 22, at their office at 126 S. Main St., Eureka.

Various activities are planned, including A ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. Trivia games with prizes will be played and refreshments catered by Mika’s will be served. Guests will have an opportunity to tour the new office.

Alumnus to direct comedy ‘Improbable Fiction’

Eureka College alumnus Kendall Katz will direct “Improbable Fiction,” a comedy about six aspiring authors meeting on a winter’s evening to discuss their work. It was written in 2005 by British playwright Alan Ayckbourn.

The curtain goes up at 7:30 p.m. April 10 at the college’s Pritchard Theater, Performances also will be given April 11-13 and 2 p.m. April 14. The ticket price is pay-what-you-decide. All proceeds will go to the Theatre Scholarship fund.

Raised bed gardening instruction slated

Not all gardens have to be planted into the ground. The University of Illinois Extension Woodford County Master Gardeners will present a free class on how to use above-ground growing systems for safe and fruitful production of popular backyard vegetables at 6:30 p.m. March 26, at the Eureka Public Library District, 202 S. Main St. Methods to increase production through space maximization, soil and fertilizer practices and construction material options will be reviewed. To register, call the library by March 25, at 309-467-2922. If you need reasonable accommodations to participate, contact the U of I Extension office at 309-467-3789.