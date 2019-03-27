Woodford County news briefs

STATE

Museum receives highest national recognition

The Illinois State Museum has again achieved accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums, the highest national recognition afforded the nation’s museums.

Accreditation signifies excellence to the museum community, to governments, funders, outside agencies, and to the museum-going public.

The Illinois State Museum has been accredited since 1972. All museums must undergo a reaccreditation review at least every 10 years to maintain accredited status.

Alliance Accreditation brings national recognition to a museum for its commitment to excellence, accountability, high professional standards and continued institutional improvement. Developed and sustained by museum professionals for over 45 years, the Alliance’s museum accreditation program is the field’s primary vehicle for quality assurance, self-regulation and public accountability.

It strengthens the museum profession by promoting practices that enable leaders to make informed decisions, allocate resources wisely, and remain financially and ethically accountable in order to provide the best possible service to the public.

Of the nation’s estimated 33,000 museums, over 1,070 are currently accredited.

Accreditation is a very rigorous but highly rewarding process that examines all aspects of a museum’s operations. To earn accreditation a museum first must conduct a year of self-study, and then undergo a site visit by a team of peer reviewers.

AAM’s Accreditation Commission, an independent and autonomous body of museum professionals, considers the self-study and visiting committee report to determine whether a museum should receive accreditation.

WOODFORD COUNTY

Money week programs help with personal finance

Money Smart Week (MSW) is a national campaign with a weeklong schedule of events March 30-April 6 to help consumers manage their financial lives.

MSW events cover many personal finance topics such as managing credit, understanding your credit score and report, setting financial goals, housing, saving, estate planning, retirement, and others.

University of Illinois Extension consumer economic educators are active partners with Money Smart Week. They offer events or workshops throughout Illinois.

Eureka Library will be hosting two free events.

Saturday, March 30, 10 – 11 a. m.

Identity Theft, Data Breach, and Credit Reports: “Data breaches and identity theft have become very prevalent. Cybercriminals and other scammers continue to develop sophisticated software and techniques to commit fraud.

Regardless of demographic characteristics such as educational level, marital status, or income, anyone can become targets and experience financial exploitation.

This Money Smart Week event discusses the effects of fraud and provides techniques for protecting your identity.” Want to attend? RSVP to the Eureka Public Library at 309-467- 2922.

Saturday, April 6, 10 – 11 a. m.

Love and Money: “Money is an important factor in relationships. Regardless of socioeconomic status, many individuals and families face financial uncertainties.

This Money Smart Week (MSW) program explores how to have positive conversations about money, identify unhealthy patterns of communication, and to develop effective strategies that support healthy financial habits.” Want to attend? RSVP to the Eureka Public Library at

309-467- 2922.

To learn more about Money Smart Week, visit the website at moneysmartweek.org. For more information about these local programs, contact Camaya: University of Illinois Extension, Consumer Economics educator at cawb17@illinois.edu or 309-663-8306.

Master Gardeners coming to Germantown Hills

University of Illinois Extension Woodford County Master Gardeners is welcoming spring with an educational workshop entitled “Gardeners’ Gathering” in Germantown Hills on Saturday, April 13.

“Gardeners Gathering: Sharing a Growing Secret” is all about inspiring, educating and encouraging gardeners, whether they have a balcony and a sunny window or an acre to grow. This educational event is for all who love plants and want to discover new gardening hacks and tips while having fun.

The morning will kick off with U of I Extension Nutrition and Wellness Educator Jenna Smith sharing ways to add a variety of greens to your vegetable repertoire and exploring why they are nutritional powerhouses. You will learn to create flavorful meals and sides using a variety of greens.

Next, let Kira Santiago from Kira’s Flowers guide participants through a simple, all-season cut flower garden—from the garden to centerpiece. Learn beginner best varieties, growing techniques, using stems from vegetable and herb gardens and so much more.

Santiago will also demonstrate how to make a simple yet beautiful arrangement for your table using seasonal stems straight from her fields.

Ken Smith, Woodford County Master Gardener, will end the morning with a presentation on Growing Cool Season Leafy Greens. Attendees will learn how to get an early start in the garden this year by trying some leafy greens; increase your harvest and enjoyment with tasty greens such as butterhead or loose-leaf lettuces, spinach, sale or Swiss chard.

By growing these in the cool season, home gardeners reduce disease and pest outbreaks that occur during the summer.

Registration is expected to fill up fast and space is limited. A $20 registration fee covers the 9 a.m. to noon program including morning refreshments, three presentations, and one hands-on activity where participants will leave with their very own container of cool season greens.

The program will be hosted at the Great Oaks Community Church, 515 Rt. IL-116, Germantown Hills.

Register at go.illinois.edu/RegisterLMW or by contacting the Woodford County Extension Office at 309-467-3789.

REGIONAL

Registration open for ICC’s College for Kids

Registration is now open for the summer 2019 sessions of Illinois Central College’s popular College for Kids program.

The summer program features fun and educational classes for students entering fourth through twelfth grades. Session 1 runs Monday through Thursday, June 10-21, and Session 2 runs Monday through Thursday, July 8-19.

Kids are sure to find topics to fit their interests, with classes available in leadership skills, French, chess, cooking, dance, science, art, Harry Potter, balloon artistry, computer design and coding, and much more.

Several new classes are being offered this year. Some of these include: “The Price is Right!,” which teaches kids to earn, save and spend in a fun way; “Disney 101,” in which students will learn all things Disney-related; and “Python Programmers,” which explores coding with Python to create engaging apps and games.

Kids can extend their fun by participating in additional off-site Friday Fun Trips offered from 8:30 am to 2:30 p.m. on each Friday of College for Kids. Cost for these Friday fun sessions ranges from $75 to $95.

Two additional class options extend the day and accommodate working parents — Early Bird Club, available Monday through Thursday from 7:15 to 8:15 a.m., and Club CFK, available from 3:15 to 5 pm.

Both Early Bird Club and Club CFK feature games and computers. Cost for Early Bird Club is an additional $45, and Club CFK costs an additional $75.

Tuition per class varies for each class, based on instructional materials needed. Space is limited. Registration by phone at 309-690-6900, or online at www.icc.edu/cfk. A complete listing of classes, descriptions and registration materials also will be available online.

For questions, contact ICC Youth Programs Coordinator Steffi Xu at (309) 690-6916 or email steffi.xu@icc.edu