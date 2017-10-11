–Woodford County News Briefs

STATE

Opioid overdose reversal drug more readily available

A drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose is now more readily available to first responders and communities. The availability is now legal with the Illinois Department of Public Health’s Naloxone Standing Order.

An estimated 1,900 people die in Illinois each year because of opioid overdoses, which is why health officials are making it easier to obtain, distribute, and administer the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone, commonly called Narcan.

In September 2015, Illinois enacted Public Act 99-0480 (Act), expanding access to naloxone, which can be used to reverse opioid overdoses, including those caused by heroin, fentanyl and certain prescription pain medications. The law authorizes trained pharmacists and first responders to dispense naloxone. However, a prescription is needed to dispense naloxone. The standing order acts as that prescription and authorizes pharmacies, pharmacists and opioid overdose education and naloxone distribution (OEND) programs to obtain and/or distribute naloxone. Non-pharmacy OEND programs may include law enforcement agencies, drug treatment programs, local health departments, hospitals or urgent care facilities, or other community-based organizations.

For more information about the Standing Order and the recently released State of Illinois Opioid Action Plan, go to dph.illinois.gov/naloxone.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Area Advocate hospitals now part of Caterpillar NetWork

Advocate Eureka Hospital in Eureka and Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal have joined the list of Caterpillar NetWork providers.

Caterpillar employees and their families who participate in the company’s UnitedHealthcare PPO or Consumer-Directed Health Plan options and reside in a Caterpillar NetWork county, can now receive in-network benefits for inpatient and outpatient services at these hospitals.

Caterpillar NetWork counties include Peoria, Woodford, Tazewell, Marshall, McLean, Livingston and 18 others.

Caterpillar is working to add more doctors and specialists who practice at these hospitals to the Caterpillar NetWork. In the meantime, employees should check the Caterpillar NetWork provider directory to verify a provider’s network status before receiving services.

EUREKA

Spaghetti dinner to support food pantry

The Missions Committee of Eureka United Methodist Church will host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser to benefit the Eureka Area Food Pantry 4-7 p.m. Oct. 28 at the church, 208 N. Callender St.

The meal will include spaghetti and meatballs, salad, bread donated by Michael’s Italian Feast in Eureka, desserts and beverages. Carry-outs will be available. Cost will be on a donation basis.

Diners may bring cans of soup and other non-perishable food items for the food pantry.

In 2016, the food pantry served an average of 85 families per month. Monetary and food donations come from individuals, local businesses, churches, grants, the Mennonite Relief Sale, the Woodford County Journal’s Spirit of Christmas fundraiser, school food drives, Peoria Area Realtors and Kroger coupons program. Much of the food is purchased at Eureka IGA, which donates 5 cents to the pantry for each cloth shopping bag customers use to carry groceries. Customers may use their own cloth bags or purchase them at IGA.

For more information, call the church office at (309) 467-3026.

MARQUETTE HEIGHTS

Spook Hollow opens for another scary season

The Marquette Heights Men’s Club of Central Illinois will be scaring people for the 37th year with its Spook Hollow Trilogy of Terror, starting Oct. 13 at 613 LaSalle Blvd., Marquette Heights. Spook Hollow is secluded in the woods of Independence Park. M.C. Manor is a haunted mansion with horror-movie quality rooms. M.C. Nightmare takes thrill seekers through a haunted factory.

Hours and dates for the state’s longest running outdoor haunted attraction are 7 to 11 p.m. on Oct. 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 and 28.

All three events have one admission price. General admission is $25; RIP Speed Pass, $40; and VIP guided tour is $60. Payment can be made at spook-hollow.com by credit card. Only cash is accepted at the gate.

For more information, visit spook-hollow.com.

–Woodford County News Briefs–