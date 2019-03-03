Gilbert and Sullivan, Irish music on Bloomington arts center schedule

The Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts is hosting performances this week of musical theater, live music performance and the viewing of a classic movie.

The center is located at 600 N. East St. at Bloomington.

‘The Mikado’

Friday, March 8, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $45/ $35/ $25/$10 Student Ticket

Discounts Available

Show sponsored by Carole & Jerry Ringer

A comic opera in two acts, “The Mikado” is undoubtedly one of the most popular pieces of musical theatre of all time by the renowned team of Gilbert and Sullivan.

For decades, a production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s satirical opera could be seen somewhere in the English-speaking world every day of the year. Its libretto has found its way into our language, with expressions such as the grand Pooh-Bah and “Let the punishment fit the crime.”

Several films have been made of or about the work, including Mike Leigh’s 1999 film “Topsy-Turvy”, which presented an intimate portrait of the characters of Sir W.S. Gilbert, Sir Arthur Sullivan, and the repertory cast of the original D’Oyly Carte Opera Company, following Gilbert and Sullivan’s inspiration and development of the very first Mikado production.

Goitse

Sunday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $35/ $25

Discounts and Family Packs Available

*Goitse (Go-wit-cha) is an informal Gaelic Irish greeting meaning ‘come here’.

The popular and multi-award-winning quintet Goitse was forged in the white-hot creative crucible of Limerick’s Irish World Academy. Named Live Ireland’s “Traditional Group of the Year”, Chicago Irish American News’ “Group of the Year”, as well as winning the prestigious “Freiburger International Leiter 2016” award in Germany, Goitse have become a leader of the new generation of traditional Irish ensembles.

Goitse has released four critically-acclaimed recordings and maintains a year-round touring schedule that includes performances throughout Ireland and the UK, Germany, France and the United States.

The group’s distinctive sound lies in the quality of their own compositions interspersed with traditional tunes from the countryside of Ireland and abroad, which make each performance unique.

Laying the foundations for the music are World and All-Ireland Bodhrán champion Colm Phelan and Conal O’Kane, who is fast making a name for himself as one of the finest guitarists of his generation.

The gripping rhythm section sets a powerful drive for the music while the voice of Áine McGeeney draws audiences into a song.

“The Mark of Zorro”

Tuesday, March 12 at 7 p.m.

Tickets: $9 general admission

A seemingly goofy fop is really the courageous vigilante Zorro, who seeks to protect the oppressed in this 1920 silent film.

Starring the Hollywood legend Douglas Fairbanks as Zorro. Silent film with live organ accompaniment by Dennis Scott.