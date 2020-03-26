R.F.D. NEWS & VIEWS: U.S. Ag Secretary praises farm, food workers

While many of the state’s residents are rightly “sheltering at home” as directed by Governor J.B. Pritzker in response to the COVID-19 threat, exemptions were made for many in agriculture who continue to show up to work and serve the public, putting themselves in harm’s way while providing vital and necessary services to Americans. The following is a partial listing of agriculture-related businesses that were deemed “Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers” and whose employees are exempt from the governor’s shelter at home advisory:

Farm workers and support service workers to include those who field crops; commodity inspection; fuel ethanol facilities; storage facilities; and other agricultural inputs.

Food manufacturer employees and their supplier employees — to include those employed in food processing (packers, meat processing, cheese plants, milk plants, produce, etc.) facilities; livestock, poultry, seafood slaughter facilities; pet and animal feed processing facilities; human food facilities producing by-products for animal food; beverage production facilities; and the production of food packaging.

Farm workers including those employed in animal food, feed, and ingredient production, packaging, and distribution; manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of veterinary drugs; truck delivery and transport; farm and fishery labor needed to produce our food supply domestically.

Also included: Animal agriculture workers to include those employed in veterinary health; manufacturing and distribution of animal medical materials, animal vaccines, animal drugs, feed ingredients, feed, and bedding, etc.; transportation of live animals, animal medical materials; transportation of deceased animals for disposal; raising of animals for food; animal production operations; slaughter and packing plants and associated regulatory and government workforce.

In addition, employees of companies engaged in the production of chemicals, medicines, vaccines, and other substances used by the food and agriculture industry, including pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers, minerals, enrichments, and other agricultural production aids are considered essential.

U.S. Ag Secretary praises farm, food workers

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sonny Perdue, Secretary of Agriculture for the United States Department of Agriculture, issued the following statement (in part) late last week in praise of U.S. farm and food workers who continue to serve the public:

“I just really want to speak from my heart to all you folks out there that are working at the front lines of our food supply chain. You know, we’re spoiled in America. You’ve provided such abundant, healthy, wholesome, affordable, available food that we take you for granted. And for all you people from the people who are stocking those shelves, from the people who are driving the trucks to get this food to us, the people who are processing the food and the people who grow the food and all the vendors that supplied our farmers to help them grow this food whether it’s fertilizer or feed or seed or any other input. Thank you so much for what you’re doing.” (USDA release)

Land O’ Lakes president on CNN: ‘Food is available’

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. — Uncertain times like this one highlight just how critical our farmers and food supply chain workers are. Land O’Lakes President and CEO Beth Ford talked with CNN’s Poppy Harlow on March 19, expressing confidence in the continuity of our food system, sharing the message that the food and agriculture industry is working hard — and working together — to continue boosting the nation’s strong food supply. “One of the pillars of our national security is our safe and affordable food supply,” Ford commented. “There is plenty of food. Milk production is strong, farmers are getting back in the field … this is a distribution challenge right now.” When CNN asked what the industry needs the most to continue on the path of success, Beth underscored that continued coordination between industry and all levels of government will be key, and that Americans can have confidence in food availability. “Food is available. Farmers are getting into the fields, we are moving goods, milk production is strong, we are coordinating across the sector, so it is not an availability issue right now,” she said. (Land O’ Lakes news release)

USDA, U of I issue COVID-19 updates

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As a precaution against the coronavirus threat, the USDA is taking measures to ensure the safety of its employees and customers. As a result, access to certain facilities may be limited while remaining open for business. All service center visitors wishing to conduct business with the Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service, or any other service center agency are encouraged to call their service center to confirm availability for in-person or phone appointments before visiting. Producers can find their service center’s phone number at farmers.gov/service-center-locator. Agricultural producers should visit farmers.gov/coronavirus for the latest information on available services and the latest status of service centers impacted by these locally specific health measures.

In addition, the University of Illinois kicked off a webinar series on the impacts of COVID-19 on Illinois agriculture on March 20. The inaugural webinar featured farmdoc team members Scott Irwin, Todd Hubbs, Gary Schnitkey, Jonathan Coppess, and Nick Paulson. Each speaker addressed one key area of concern and, if possible, offer some solutions for consideration. Illinois Extension farm broadcaster Todd Gleason will moderate the series and facilitate the question-and-answer session.

The farmdocDaily Live webinars will continue regularly each Tuesday and Friday at 11 a.m. The second program in the series on March 24, will feature University of Illinois infectious disease specialist Jim Lowe. He will discuss what disease mitigation lessons can be learned from the livestock sector and how these are being deployed. Other offerings in the series will address a wide range of topics, but the central themes will be exploration of issues surrounding agricultural markets, planting decisions, and agricultural policy.

The farmdocDaily Live series is free and open to all. Registration is required to participate. Registered participants will be able to join the webinar via a computer, tablet, smartphone, or landline phone. Online registration is available at www.go.illinois.edu/fddlive. (USDA/U of I)

Illinois Farm Fact:

With the statehouse closed to visitors, the Illinois Stewardship Alliance’s Food & Farm Lobby Day, set for April 2 in Springfield, will be conducted “virtually” through an online Zoom meeting due to the COVID-19 threat. (ISA news)