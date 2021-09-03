30,319 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois over past week

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Friday, Sept. 3 reported 30,319 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 178 additional deaths since reporting on Aug. 27.

More than 78 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 61 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,538,324 cases, including 24,067 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

As of late Sept. 2, 2,286 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 551 patients were in the ICU and 302 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 7 to Sept. 2, is 5.0 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from during that same period is 5.4 percent.

A total of 14,005,857 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of 12:01 a.m. Friday and during the past week 185,014 doses were reported administered.

Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19.