Can you get back to normal life after getting a COVID-19 vaccine?

The people on the front lines of the pandemic started getting first doses of COVID-19 vaccines this week, and the shots will be available eventually to everyone who wants one.

Once you get the shot, can you go back to so-called normal life?

Dr. Robert Citronberg, Advocate Aurora Health executive medical director of Infectious Disease and Prevention, says that while the vaccine would prevent you from getting COVID-19 after you get both doses of the vaccine, it’s possible that you could still carry the virus and spread it to others.

That’s why you’d still need to practice good public health precautions to avoid infecting other people.

“It’s safe for you because you’ve received the vaccine, but we’ll still ask you to wear a mask and maintain social distance so that you protect others,” Citronberg said.

You can watch Dr. Citronberg and Jane Dus, regional chief nursing officer and co-leader of Advocate Aurora’s COVID vaccine strategy, answer this question and any more in the video below. They talk about vaccine myths, why the vaccines require two doses, and what you need to know about children, among many other topics.