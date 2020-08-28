 Cases surging in more Illinois counties

Thirty counties in Illinois are now at the warning level for a resurgence of COVID-19 infections, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday, Aug. 28, more than double the number listed at that level two weeks ago.

IDPH issues a warning when a county crosses certain targets for two or more risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase. Those include things such as the daily number of new cases per 100,000 population, the county’s test positivity rate and new hospital admissions for COVID-19.

As of Aug. 28, the counties now on the warning list include Bureau, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Cook, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Greene, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Jasper, Jersey, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Madison, Monroe, Morgan, Perry, Pike, Randolph, Sangamon, Shelby, St. Clair, Union, Warren, White, Will and Williamson.

IDPH released that list the same day it announced 2,149 new cases of the disease over the previous 24 hours and 20 additional virus-related deaths. That brings the statewide totals since the pandemic began in Illinois to 229,483 cases, and 7,997 deaths.

