College will provide housing to Naperville’s first responders during COVID-19 pandemic

North Central College has partnered with the City of Naperville to provide backup housing for the city’s public safety personnel — including police officers, firefighters/emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and telecommunicators — as they work on the front lines in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

NCC has offered one of its on-campus residence hall facilities for city workers who find themselves in need of local housing, whether to be closer to their places of work, or to self-quarantine due to exposure or possible exposure to COVID-19.

“From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been conscious of opportunities to serve and support the local community,” said North Central College President Troy D. Hammond. “The college has long been a cornerstone Naperville organization and we take great pride in being able to step up in support of the City’s first responders in a time of need. The college remains ready to serve and to continue to collaborate with the city to confront this crisis.”

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the college transitioned to remote instruction for the remainder of its spring semester, meaning only a limited number of students and staff remain on campus, leaving typically full residence hall facilities unoccupied during these unprecedented times.

City employees will have access to Geiger Hall with rooms that are well-suited for single occupancy, and will reside apart from the limited number of students and staff who remain on campus.

“While the city is providing personal protective equipment and modified protocols to protect our first responders, the fact remains that their daily exposure to the public puts them at increased risk of being exposed to the COVID-19 virus,” said Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico. “We are extremely grateful to North Central College for working with us to provide a safe and comfortable location for our City employees to self-isolate or self-quarantine if they have been exposed. This agreement enables us to help protect our first responders and their families, to further prevent the spread of the virus and to continue providing essential emergency services to the community during this pandemic.”

While no city employees are currently staying on campus, the agreement gives the city maximum flexibility to utilize the campus facility as soon as it is necessary.

For more information about North Central College’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, visit info.northcentralcollege.edu. For more information about the City of Naperville’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, visit naperville.il.us/coronavirus-resources.