Congressman Davis quarantines after positive test for COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-13) announced Aug. 5 that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has postponed upcoming public events as he quarantines.

Davis, who said he has routinely taken his temperature twice daily, noted a higher than normal reading and went for a COVID-19 test along with his wife.

“My test came back positive, my wife’s test came back negative,” he said in a statement. “My staff who I’ve worked with in-person this week have received negative tests as well. Other than a higher-than-normal temperature, I am showing no symptoms at this time and feel fine.”

Davis said his office is contacting constituents he met with in-person over a previously 48 hours.

The 13th District covers portions of central and southwest Illinois and includes Springfield, Decatur, Champaign, Urbana and parts of Bloomington, Normal and Edwardsville.

Davis is up for reelection in November and will face Democrat Betsy Londrigan in a rematch of a 2018 race. Davis beat Londrigan by around 2,100 votes in that contest.

Davis said he would continue to serve constituents from home while under quarantine and avoid public events until he received a negative test. District offices will remain open.

“During these challenging times, protecting the public health is my highest priority,” he said. “If you’re out in public, use social distancing, and when you can’t social distance, please wear a mask. All of us must do our part. That’s what it will take to get through this pandemic.”