COVID-19 cases drop in Illinois over last week

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Friday, Jan. 21 reported 183,722 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including an increase of 746 deaths since Jan.14.

As of last night (Jan. 20), 6,054 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 972 patients were in the ICU and 560 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Updated data analysis shows almost 90 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Illinois are unvaccinated.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Jan. 14 – 20, 2022 is 11.9 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 14 – 20, 2022 is 15.3 percent.

A total of 20,207,132 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight Jan. 20. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 44,420 doses. Since Jan. 14, 310,939 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Of Illinois’ total population, almost 74 percent has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 65 percent of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 42 percent boosted according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 2,773,362 cases, including 29,845 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Since January 14, 2022, laboratories have reported 1,539,013 specimens for a total of 49,488,107.

Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19.html.

To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.

