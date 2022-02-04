Covid-19 cases fall by more than half in one week

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Friday, Feb. 4 reported 60,389 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 608 deaths since Jan. 28.

The number of cases reported this week is less than half as many reported during the previous week (123,812).

As of last night (Feb. 3), 3,135individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 546 patients were in the ICU and 314 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators, according to the IDPH.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Jan. 28 – Feb. 3, is 5.8 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 28 – Feb. 3 is 8 percent.

A total of 20,623,484 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight Feb. 3, for an increase of 200,384 from the previous week, the IDPH stated.

Of Illinois’ total population, almost 75 percent has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 66 percent of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 47 percent boosted according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 2,957,563cases, including 31,296 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the pandemic began in Illinois in January 2020. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19.html.