COVID-19 cases in Illinois rise by more than 3,500 since last week

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Friday, July 23 reported 7,983 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, an increase of 3,534 cases over the prior week.

The state also registered 47 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, July 16.

More than 73 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 58 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,407,929 cases, including 23,401 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

As of last night, 670 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 135 patients were in the ICU and 44 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 16-22, 2021 is 3.3 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 16-22, 2021 is 3.5 percent.

A total of 13,056,857 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.