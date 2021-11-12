COVID-19 cases up 29 percent since last week

November 12, 2021

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Friday, Nov. 12 reported 22,600 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 129 additional deaths since reporting last on Nov.5.

New cases of COVID-19 increased 29 percent from last week.

Since reporting on Friday, Nov. 5, laboratories have reported 906,911 specimens for a total of 37,016,510.  As of Friday night Nov. 12, 1,553 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 307 patients were in the ICU and 140 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Nov. 5-11 is 2.5 percent.  The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 5-11 is 3.0 percent.

Of Illinois’ total population, a little more than 67 percent has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 61 percent of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

A total of 16,256,855 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.  The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 62,689 doses.  Since reporting on Friday, Nov. 5, 439,291 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,735,586 cases, including 26,077 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the pandemic began.  The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

 

 

