UPDATE: COVID-19 continues to spread across more Illinois counties

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 488 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including eight deaths. Approximately 86 percent of fatalities are among patients 60 years of age and older.

Bureau, Henry, and Iroquois counties are now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,026 cases, including 34 deaths, in 40 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.

Confirmed Cases by Race

• White – 39 percent

• Black – 28 percent

• Left blank – 20 percent

• Other – 9 percent

• Asian – 4 percent

Confirmed Cases by Ethnicity

• Not Hispanic or Latino – 60 percent

• Left blank – 33 percent

• Hispanic or Latino – 7 percent

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

