Free COVID-19 testing available at state mobile sites

Free COVID-19 testing available at state mobile sitesDecember 9, 2020
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several mobile testing teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing.
Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required.
Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.
Site locations are subject to change. Check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.
|
COUNTY
|
DATE
|
LOCATION
|
ADDRESS
|
HOURS
|
Crawford
|
December 10
|
Crawford Health Department
|
202 N. Christopher Blvd.
Robinson
|
8am – 4pm
|
December 13
|
Greene
|
December 11
|
Illinois Department of Corrections
|
US 67 South
Roodhouse
|
8am – 4pm
|
Macon
|
December 7-13
|
Decatur Civic Center
|
1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza
Decatur
|
8am – 4pm
|
Mason
|
December 9
|
1101 W. Chestnut St.
Former Nickles Dealer
|
1101 W. Chestnut St.
Mason City
|
8am – 4pm
|
Menard
|
December 12
|
Athens City Hall
|
210 Dottie Bednarko Dr.
Athens
|
8am – 4pm
|
Sangamon
|
December 7
|
Sangamon County Health Department
|
2833 S. Grand Ave. East
Springfield
|
8am – 4pm
|
December 12-13
|
Schuler
|
December 8
|
First United Methodist Church
|
210 W. Jefferson St.
Rushville
|
8am – 4pm
|
Tazewell
|
December 7
|
Tazewell County Health Department
|
21306 IL Rt. 9
Tremont
|
8am – 4pm
|
Woodford
|
December 11
|
City of Minonk
|
670 N. Chestnut
Minonk
|
8am – 4pm
|
|
Boone
|
December 9
|
North Boone Fire Protection District 3
|
305 West Grove St.
Poplar Groove
|
8am – 4pm
|
Bureau
|
December 10
|
Bureau County Fairgrounds
|
811 W. Peru St.
Princeton
|
8am – 4pm
|
Carroll
|
December 13
|
Chadwick Milledgeville School District #399
|
100 E. 8th St.
Milledgeville
|
8am – 4pm
|
Cook
|
December 7
|
Harper College
|
1200 W. Algonquin Rd.
Palatine
|
8am – 4pm
|
December 9
|
Bennett Day
|
955 W. Grand Ave.
Chicago
|
9am – 4pm
|
December 11
|
Metropolitan Family Services – Belmont
|
3249 N. Central
Chicago
|
8:30am – 4pm
|
December 12
|
True Light Church Baptist
|
7300 S. Maryland Ave.
Chicago
|
9am – 1pm
|
December 12
|
Affordable Recovery Home Campus
|
13636 S. Western
Blue Island
|
8am – 4pm
|
December 13
|
Ford Heights Village Hall
|
1343 Ellis Ave.
Ford Heights
|
8am – 4pm
|
December 13
|
Veteran’s Park Pavilion
|
6400 42nd St.
Berwyn
|
10am – 4pm
|
December 13
|
LUCHA
|
1152 N. Christiana Ave.
(U-haul Lot) Chicago
|
8am – 4pm
|
DeKalb
|
December 8
|
Kiswaukee YMCA
|
2500 W. Bethany Rd.
Sycamore
|
8am – 4pm
|
DuPage
|
December 10
|
Leman Middle School
|
238 E. Hazel St.
West Chicago
|
8am – 4pm
|
December 12
|
Hanover Park Metra Station (North side)
|
1975 W. Lake St.
Hanover Park
|
8am – 4pm
|
Henry
|
December 9
|
The United Methodist Church
|
225 Lincoln St.
Henry
|
8am – 4pm
|
Kane
|
December 7
|
Elgin Sports Complex
|
709 Sports Way
Elgin
|
8am – 4pm
|
December 8
|
Hampshire High School
|
1600 Big Timber Rd.
Hampshire
|
8am – 4pm
|
December 12-13
|
Elgin Community College
|
1700 Spartan Dr.
Elgin
|
8am – 4pm
|
LaSalle
|
December 12-13
|
Peru Airport
|
4251 Ed Urban Dr.
Peru
|
8am – 4pm
|
Lee
|
December 13
|
Dixon Elks
|
1279 Franklin Grove Dr.
Dixon
|
8am – 4pm
|
McHenry
|
December 13
|
McHenry County College
|
8900 US-14, Parking Lot F
Crystal Lake
|
8am – 4pm
|
Mercer
|
December 8
|
Mercer County Health Department
|
305 NW 7th St.
Aledo
|
8am – 4pm
|
Ogle
|
December 10-11
|
Ogle County Health Department
|
510 Lincoln Hwy.
Rochelle
|
8am – 4pm
|
Will
|
December 7-13
|
Mission Boulevard Soccer Complex
|
640 Mission Blvd.
Joliet
|
8am – 4pm
|
Winnebago
|
December 12
|
Total Faith Community Church
|
1250 S. Perryville Rd.
Rockford
|
8am – 4pm
|
|
Clinton
|
December 11
|
Clinton County Fairgrounds
|
Carlyle
|
8am – 4pm
|
Madison
|
December 12
|
Madison County Health Department
|
101 E. Edwardsville Rd.
Wood River
|
8am – 4pm
|
December 12
|
Godfrey Village Hall
|
6810 Godfrey Rd.
Godfrey
|
8am – 4pm
|
Marion
|
December 7-13
|
Marion County Fairgrounds
|
1800 Fairgrounds Rd. Salem
|
8am – 4pm
|
Monroe
|
December 10
|
Monroe County Health Department
|
901 Illinois Ave.
Waterloo
|
8am – 4pm
|
St. Clair
|
December 7
|
4601 State St.
|
4601 State St.
East St. Louis
|
8am – 4pm
|
December 8-9
|
McKendree University – The Hett
|
400 N. Alton St.
Lebanon
|
8am – 4pm
|
December 13
|
4601 State St,
|
4601 State St.
East St. Louis
|
8am – 4pm
|
December 13
|
New Life in Christ Interdenominational Church
|
689 Scott Troy Rd.
O’Fallon
|
8am – 4pm