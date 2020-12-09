Free COVID-19 testing available at state mobile sites

December 9, 2020

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several mobile testing teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing.

Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status.  There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one.  However, insurance is not required.

Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab.  Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.

Site locations are subject to change.  Check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.

COUNTY

DATE

LOCATION

ADDRESS

HOURS

Crawford

December 10

Crawford Health Department

202 N. Christopher Blvd.

Robinson

8am – 4pm

December 13

Greene

December 11

Illinois Department of Corrections

US 67 South

Roodhouse

8am – 4pm

Macon

December 7-13

Decatur Civic Center

1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza

Decatur

8am – 4pm

Mason

December 9

1101 W. Chestnut St.

Former Nickles Dealer

1101 W. Chestnut St.

Mason City

8am – 4pm

Menard

December 12

Athens City Hall

210 Dottie Bednarko Dr.

Athens

8am – 4pm

Sangamon

December 7

Sangamon County Health Department

2833 S. Grand Ave. East

Springfield

8am – 4pm

December 12-13

Schuler

December 8

First United Methodist Church

210 W. Jefferson St.

Rushville

8am – 4pm

Tazewell

December 7

Tazewell County Health Department

21306 IL Rt. 9

Tremont

8am – 4pm

Woodford

December 11

City of Minonk

670 N. Chestnut

Minonk

8am – 4pm

COUNTY

DATE

LOCATION

ADDRESS

HOURS

Boone

December 9

North Boone Fire Protection District 3

305 West Grove St.

Poplar Groove

8am – 4pm

Bureau

December 10

Bureau County Fairgrounds

811 W. Peru St.

Princeton

8am – 4pm

Carroll

December 13

Chadwick Milledgeville School District #399

100 E. 8th St.

Milledgeville

8am – 4pm

Cook

December 7

Harper College

1200 W. Algonquin Rd.

Palatine

8am – 4pm

December 9

Bennett Day

955 W. Grand Ave.

Chicago

9am – 4pm

December 11

Metropolitan Family Services – Belmont

3249 N. Central

Chicago

8:30am – 4pm

December 12

True Light Church Baptist

7300 S. Maryland Ave.

Chicago

9am – 1pm

December 12

Affordable Recovery Home Campus

13636 S. Western

Blue Island

8am – 4pm

December 13

Ford Heights Village Hall

1343 Ellis Ave.

Ford Heights

8am – 4pm

December 13

Veteran’s Park Pavilion

6400 42nd St.

Berwyn

10am – 4pm

December 13

LUCHA

1152 N. Christiana Ave.

(U-haul Lot) Chicago

8am – 4pm

DeKalb

December 8

Kiswaukee YMCA

2500 W. Bethany Rd.

Sycamore

8am – 4pm

DuPage

December 10

Leman Middle School

238 E. Hazel St.

West Chicago

8am – 4pm

December 12

Hanover Park Metra Station (North side)

1975 W. Lake St.

Hanover Park

8am – 4pm

Henry

December 9

The United Methodist Church

225 Lincoln St.

Henry

8am – 4pm

Kane

December 7

Elgin Sports Complex

709 Sports Way

Elgin

8am – 4pm

December 8

Hampshire High School

1600 Big Timber Rd.

Hampshire

8am – 4pm

December 12-13

Elgin Community College

1700 Spartan Dr.

Elgin

8am – 4pm

LaSalle

December 12-13

Peru Airport

4251 Ed Urban Dr.

Peru

8am – 4pm

Lee

 December 13

Dixon Elks

1279 Franklin Grove Dr.

Dixon

8am – 4pm

McHenry

December 13

McHenry County College

8900 US-14, Parking Lot F

Crystal Lake

8am – 4pm

Mercer

December 8

Mercer County Health Department

305 NW 7th St.

Aledo

8am – 4pm

Ogle

December 10-11

Ogle County Health Department

510 Lincoln Hwy.

Rochelle

8am – 4pm

Will

December 7-13

Mission Boulevard Soccer Complex

640 Mission Blvd.

Joliet

8am – 4pm

Winnebago

December 12

Total Faith Community Church

1250 S. Perryville Rd.

Rockford

8am – 4pm

COUNTY

DATE

LOCATION

ADDRESS

HOURS

Clinton

December 11

Clinton County Fairgrounds

Carlyle

8am – 4pm

Madison

December 12

Madison County Health Department

101 E. Edwardsville Rd.

Wood River

8am – 4pm

December 12

Godfrey Village Hall

6810 Godfrey Rd.

Godfrey

8am – 4pm

Marion

December 7-13

Marion County Fairgrounds

1800 Fairgrounds Rd. Salem

8am – 4pm

Monroe

December 10

Monroe County Health Department

901 Illinois Ave.

Waterloo

8am – 4pm

St. Clair

December 7

4601 State St.

4601 State St.

East St. Louis

8am – 4pm

December 8-9

McKendree University – The Hett

400 N. Alton St.

Lebanon

8am – 4pm

December 13

4601 State St,

4601 State St.

East St. Louis

8am – 4pm

December 13

New Life in Christ Interdenominational Church

689 Scott Troy Rd.

O’Fallon

8am – 4pm
Tagged with:

Ad 1 – 300×250 – Google ROS

Ad 2 – 300×250 – Medianet ROS