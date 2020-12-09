Free COVID-19 testing available at state mobile sites

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several mobile testing teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing.

Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required.

Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.

Site locations are subject to change. Check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.

COUNTY DATE LOCATION ADDRESS HOURS Crawford December 10 Crawford Health Department 202 N. Christopher Blvd. Robinson 8am – 4pm December 13 Greene December 11 Illinois Department of Corrections US 67 South Roodhouse 8am – 4pm Macon December 7-13 Decatur Civic Center 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza Decatur 8am – 4pm Mason December 9 1101 W. Chestnut St. Former Nickles Dealer 1101 W. Chestnut St. Mason City 8am – 4pm Menard December 12 Athens City Hall 210 Dottie Bednarko Dr. Athens 8am – 4pm Sangamon December 7 Sangamon County Health Department 2833 S. Grand Ave. East Springfield 8am – 4pm December 12-13 Schuler December 8 First United Methodist Church 210 W. Jefferson St. Rushville 8am – 4pm Tazewell December 7 Tazewell County Health Department 21306 IL Rt. 9 Tremont 8am – 4pm Woodford December 11 City of Minonk 670 N. Chestnut Minonk 8am – 4pm

COUNTY DATE LOCATION ADDRESS HOURS Boone December 9 North Boone Fire Protection District 3 305 West Grove St. Poplar Groove 8am – 4pm Bureau December 10 Bureau County Fairgrounds 811 W. Peru St. Princeton 8am – 4pm Carroll December 13 Chadwick Milledgeville School District #399 100 E. 8th St. Milledgeville 8am – 4pm Cook December 7 Harper College 1200 W. Algonquin Rd. Palatine 8am – 4pm December 9 Bennett Day 955 W. Grand Ave. Chicago 9am – 4pm December 11 Metropolitan Family Services – Belmont 3249 N. Central Chicago 8:30am – 4pm December 12 True Light Church Baptist 7300 S. Maryland Ave. Chicago 9am – 1pm December 12 Affordable Recovery Home Campus 13636 S. Western Blue Island 8am – 4pm December 13 Ford Heights Village Hall 1343 Ellis Ave. Ford Heights 8am – 4pm December 13 Veteran’s Park Pavilion 6400 42nd St. Berwyn 10am – 4pm December 13 LUCHA 1152 N. Christiana Ave. (U-haul Lot) Chicago 8am – 4pm DeKalb December 8 Kiswaukee YMCA 2500 W. Bethany Rd. Sycamore 8am – 4pm DuPage December 10 Leman Middle School 238 E. Hazel St. West Chicago 8am – 4pm December 12 Hanover Park Metra Station (North side) 1975 W. Lake St. Hanover Park 8am – 4pm Henry December 9 The United Methodist Church 225 Lincoln St. Henry 8am – 4pm Kane December 7 Elgin Sports Complex 709 Sports Way Elgin 8am – 4pm December 8 Hampshire High School 1600 Big Timber Rd. Hampshire 8am – 4pm December 12-13 Elgin Community College 1700 Spartan Dr. Elgin 8am – 4pm LaSalle December 12-13 Peru Airport 4251 Ed Urban Dr. Peru 8am – 4pm Lee December 13 Dixon Elks 1279 Franklin Grove Dr. Dixon 8am – 4pm McHenry December 13 McHenry County College 8900 US-14, Parking Lot F Crystal Lake 8am – 4pm Mercer December 8 Mercer County Health Department 305 NW 7th St. Aledo 8am – 4pm Ogle December 10-11 Ogle County Health Department 510 Lincoln Hwy. Rochelle 8am – 4pm Will December 7-13 Mission Boulevard Soccer Complex 640 Mission Blvd. Joliet 8am – 4pm Winnebago December 12 Total Faith Community Church 1250 S. Perryville Rd. Rockford 8am – 4pm