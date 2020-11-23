Free COVID-19 testing available at state mobile testing sites

The Illinois Department of Public Health has several mobile testing teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing.

Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status.

There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required. Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.

COUNTY DATE LOCATION ADDRESS HOURS Boone Nov. 27-28 Boone County Administration Campus 1212 Logan Ave. Belvidere 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Cook Nov. 23 Bennett Day 955 W. Grand Ave. Chicago 9am – 4pm Nov. 24 Calumet Township Community Center 12633 Ashland Ave. Calumet Park 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Nov. 28 Ford Heights Village Hall 1343 Ellis Ave. Ford Heights 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Nov. 28-29 Affordable Recovery Home Campus 13636 South Western Blue Island 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Nov. 28-29 Northwest Side Housing Center 5233 W. Diversey Ave. Chicago 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Nov. 29 St. Ansgar Church 2040 Laurel Ave. Hanover Park 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. DeKalb Nov. 23-24 Sandwich Fairgrounds 1401 Suydam Rd. Sandwich 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. DuPage Nov. 27 Lombard Village Hall 255 E. Wilson Ave. Lombard 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Grundy Nov. 28 Minooka Community High School – South 26655 W. Eames St. Channahon 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Jo Daviess Nov. 29 Midwest Medical Center 1 Medical Center Dr. Galena 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Kankakee Nov. 25 Kankakee County Health Department 2390 W. Station St. Kankakee 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Kendall Nov. 29 Kendall County Health Department 811 W. John St. Yorkville 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Lake Nov. 25 Highwood Public Library 102 Highwood Ave. 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. McHenry Nov. 28-29 Marlowe Middle School 9625 Haligus Rd. Lake in the Hills 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Will Nov. 23-25 Mission Boulevard Soccer Complex 640 Mission Blvd. Joliet 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Nov. 27-29

COUNTY DATE LOCATION ADDRESS HOURS Greene Nov. 23 Carrollton High School 950 3rd St. Carrollton 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Jersey Nov. 24-25 Jersey County Health Department 1307 State Hwy 109 Jerseyville 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Logan Nov. 29 Logan County Health Department 109 3rd St. Lincoln 9am – 4pm Macon Nov. 23-25 Decatur Civic Center 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza Decatur 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Nov. 27-29 Sangamon Nov. 23 Sangamon County Health Department 2833 S. Grand Ave. East Springfield 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Nov. 28-29 Vermilion Nov. 27 Vermilion County Health Department 200 S. College St. Danville 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

COUNTY DATE LOCATION ADDRESS HOURS Alexander Nov. 28 Alexander County 3014 Elm St. Cairo 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Jefferson Nov. 23-15 Aquatic Zoo 1700 S. 34th St. Mt. Vernon 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Nov. 27-29 Madison Nov. 27-28 Bethalto Christian Church 724 E. Bethalto Blvd. Bethalto 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Nov. 29 Madison County Administration Building 157 N. Main St. Edwardsville 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. St. Clair Nov. 23 4601 State St. 4601 State St. East St. Louis 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Nov. 24-25 Southwestern Illinois College 2500 Carlyle Ave. Belleville 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Nov. 29 4601 State St. 4601 State St. East St. Louis 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Site locations are subject to change. Check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.