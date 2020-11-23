Free COVID-19 testing available at state mobile testing sites

Free COVID-19 testing available at state mobile testing sitesChronicle Media — November 23, 2020
The Illinois Department of Public Health has several mobile testing teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing.
Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status.
There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required. Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.
|COUNTY
|DATE
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|HOURS
|Boone
|Nov. 27-28
|Boone County Administration Campus
|1212 Logan Ave.
Belvidere
|8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
|Cook
|Nov. 23
|Bennett Day
|955 W. Grand Ave.
Chicago
|9am – 4pm
|Nov. 24
|Calumet Township Community Center
|12633 Ashland Ave.
Calumet Park
|8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
|Nov. 28
|Ford Heights Village Hall
|1343 Ellis Ave.
Ford Heights
|8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
|Nov. 28-29
|Affordable Recovery Home Campus
|13636 South Western
Blue Island
|8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
|Nov. 28-29
|Northwest Side Housing Center
|5233 W. Diversey Ave.
Chicago
|8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
|Nov. 29
|St. Ansgar Church
|2040 Laurel Ave.
Hanover Park
|8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
|DeKalb
|Nov. 23-24
|Sandwich Fairgrounds
|1401 Suydam Rd.
Sandwich
|8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
|DuPage
|Nov. 27
|Lombard Village Hall
|255 E. Wilson Ave.
Lombard
|8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
|Grundy
|Nov. 28
|Minooka Community High School – South
|26655 W. Eames St.
Channahon
|8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
|Jo Daviess
|Nov. 29
|Midwest Medical Center
|1 Medical Center Dr.
Galena
|8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
|Kankakee
|Nov. 25
|Kankakee County Health Department
|2390 W. Station St.
Kankakee
|8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
|Kendall
|Nov. 29
|Kendall County Health Department
|811 W. John St.
Yorkville
|8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
|Lake
|Nov. 25
|Highwood Public Library
|102 Highwood Ave.
|8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
|McHenry
|Nov. 28-29
|Marlowe Middle School
|9625 Haligus Rd.
Lake in the Hills
|8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
|Will
|Nov. 23-25
|Mission Boulevard Soccer Complex
|640 Mission Blvd.
Joliet
|8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
|Nov. 27-29
0
|Greene
|Nov. 23
|Carrollton High School
|950 3rd St.
Carrollton
|8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
|Jersey
|Nov. 24-25
|Jersey County Health Department
|1307 State Hwy 109
Jerseyville
|8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
|Logan
|Nov. 29
|Logan County Health Department
|109 3rd St.
Lincoln
|9am – 4pm
|Macon
|Nov. 23-25
|Decatur Civic Center
|1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza
Decatur
|8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
|Nov. 27-29
|Sangamon
|Nov. 23
|Sangamon County Health Department
|2833 S. Grand Ave. East
Springfield
|8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
|Nov. 28-29
|Vermilion
|Nov. 27
|Vermilion County Health Department
|200 S. College St.
Danville
|8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
|Alexander
|Nov. 28
|Alexander County
|3014 Elm St.
Cairo
|8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
|Jefferson
|Nov. 23-15
|Aquatic Zoo
|1700 S. 34th St.
Mt. Vernon
|8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
|Nov. 27-29
|Madison
|Nov. 27-28
|Bethalto Christian Church
|724 E. Bethalto Blvd.
Bethalto
|8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
|Nov. 29
|Madison County Administration Building
|157 N. Main St.
Edwardsville
|8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
|St. Clair
|Nov. 23
4601 State St.
|4601 State St.
East St. Louis
|8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
|Nov. 24-25
|Southwestern Illinois College
|2500 Carlyle Ave.
Belleville
|8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
|Nov. 29
4601 State St.
|4601 State St.
East St. Louis
|8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Site locations are subject to change. Check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.
