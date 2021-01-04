Health Department offers free COVID-19 testing at mobile sites

Chronicle MediaJanuary 4, 2021

Community Health Center COVID-19 walk-in testing site held Nov. 30 in New Lenox in Will County. The IDPH is working with county and local health departments in offering testing sites throughout the state through Dec. 6. (Photo courtesy of Will Co. Health Dept.)

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing.

Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status.

There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one.  However, insurance is not required.  Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab.

Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.

Site locations are subject to change.  Please check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.

COUNTY

DATE

LOCATION

ADDRESS

HOURS

Bureau

January 7

Bureau County Health Department

526 Bureau Valley Pkwy.

Princeton

8am – 4pm

Boone

January 5-6

Boone County Administration Campus

1212 Logan Ave.

Belvidere

8am – 4pm

January 9

Fiesta Market Parking Lot

400 W. Chrysler Dr.

Belvidere

8am – 4pm

Cook

January 4

Old Jewel Building

2410 Lincoln Hwy.

Olympia Fields

8am – 4pm

January 4-10

Cicero Fairgrounds

24th and Laramie

Cicero

8am – 4pm

January 7-8

Village of Melrose Park

2701 W. Lake St.

Melrose Park

9am – 3pm

January 9

Family Focus Parking Lot

1500 S. 59 Ct.

Cicero

8am – 4pm

January 9-10

Northwest Side Housing Center

5233 W. Diversey Ave.

Chicago

8am – 4pm

January 9-10

Affordable Recovery Home Campus

13636 S. Western

Blue Island

8am – 4pm

January 10

Bennett Day

955 W. Grand Ave.

Chicago

8am – 4pm

DeKalb

January 10

NIU Convocation Center

1525 Lincoln Hwy.

DeKalb

8am – 4pm

Jo Daviess

January 10

Midwest Medical Center

1 Medical Center Dr.

Galena

8am – 4pm

Kankakee

January 5-6

Kankakee County Health Department

2390 W. Station St.

Kankakee

8am – 4pm

Lake

January 4

Mundelein High School

1350 W. Hawley St.

Mundelein

8am – 4pm

January 8

Williams Park

400 Williams St.

Antioch

8am – 4pm

January 9

Round Lake High School

800 High School Dr.

Round Lake

8am – 4pm

Ogle

January 7

Ogle County Health Department

907 Pines Rd.

Oregon

8am – 4pm

Rock Island

January 8-9

Taxslayer Center

1201 River Dr.

Moline

8am – 4pm

Will

January 4-10

Mission Boulevard Soccer Complex

640 Mission Blvd.

Joliet

8am – 4pm

 

 

Crawford

January 6

Lincoln Trail College

11220 IL-1

Robinson

8am – 4pm

DeWitt

January 9

DeWitt County Health Department

5924 Revere Rd.

Clinton

8am – 4pm

Edgar

January 5 and January 10

Edgard County Health Department

502 Shaw Ave.

Paris

8am – 4pm

Knox

January 10

Knox County Fairgrounds

1392 Knox Hwy. 9

Galesburg

8am – 4pm

Macon

January 4-10

Decatur Civic Center

1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza

Decatur

8am – 4pm

McDonough

January 4

WIU Tanner Circle

740 W. University Dr.

Macomb

8am – 4pm

McLean

January 5

Ferrero Bloomington

2501 Biech Rd.

Bloomington

8am – 4pm

Mercer

January 6

Mercer County Health Department

305 NW 7th St.

Aledo

8am – 4pm

Richland

January 8

Olney Central College-Richland County

305 N. West St.

Olney

8am – 4pm

Sangamon

January 4 and January 9-10

Sangamon County Health Department

2833 S. Grand Ave. East

Springfield

8am – 4pm

Schuyler

January 7

First United Methodist Church

210 W. Jefferson St.

Rushville

8am – 4pm

Bond

January 4 and January 6

Bond County Fairgrounds

Bond County Fairgrounds

Greenville

8am – 4pm

Madison

January 7

Quad City/ Mt. Nebo Complex (Former Harris Elementary School)

1634 7th St.

Madison

8am – 4pm

January 9

SIUE – Main Campus Parking Lot B

74 Circle Dr.

Edwardsville

8am – 4pm

January 10

Madison County Health Department

101 E. Edwardsville Rd.

Wood River

8am – 4pm

Perry

January 8

Pinckneyville Community Hospital

5383 State Route 154

Pinckneyville

8am – 4pm

St. Clair

January 4 and

January 7-10

4601 State St.

4601 State St.

East St. Louis

8am – 4pm

Wabash

January 6

Wabash Valley College

2200 College Dr.

Mt. Carmel

8am – 4pm

Wayne

January 5

Frontier Community College-Wayne County

2 Frontier Dr.

Fairfield

8am – 4pm

State monitoring new coronavirus mutation

 

