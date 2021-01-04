Health Department offers free COVID-19 testing at mobile sites

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing.

Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status.

There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required. Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab.

Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.

Site locations are subject to change. Please check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.

COUNTY DATE LOCATION ADDRESS HOURS Bureau January 7 Bureau County Health Department 526 Bureau Valley Pkwy. Princeton 8am – 4pm Boone January 5-6 Boone County Administration Campus 1212 Logan Ave. Belvidere 8am – 4pm January 9 Fiesta Market Parking Lot 400 W. Chrysler Dr. Belvidere 8am – 4pm Cook January 4 Old Jewel Building 2410 Lincoln Hwy. Olympia Fields 8am – 4pm January 4-10 Cicero Fairgrounds 24th and Laramie Cicero 8am – 4pm January 7-8 Village of Melrose Park 2701 W. Lake St. Melrose Park 9am – 3pm January 9 Family Focus Parking Lot 1500 S. 59 Ct. Cicero 8am – 4pm January 9-10 Northwest Side Housing Center 5233 W. Diversey Ave. Chicago 8am – 4pm January 9-10 Affordable Recovery Home Campus 13636 S. Western Blue Island 8am – 4pm January 10 Bennett Day 955 W. Grand Ave. Chicago 8am – 4pm DeKalb January 10 NIU Convocation Center 1525 Lincoln Hwy. DeKalb 8am – 4pm Jo Daviess January 10 Midwest Medical Center 1 Medical Center Dr. Galena 8am – 4pm Kankakee January 5-6 Kankakee County Health Department 2390 W. Station St. Kankakee 8am – 4pm Lake January 4 Mundelein High School 1350 W. Hawley St. Mundelein 8am – 4pm January 8 Williams Park 400 Williams St. Antioch 8am – 4pm January 9 Round Lake High School 800 High School Dr. Round Lake 8am – 4pm Ogle January 7 Ogle County Health Department 907 Pines Rd. Oregon 8am – 4pm Rock Island January 8-9 Taxslayer Center 1201 River Dr. Moline 8am – 4pm Will January 4-10 Mission Boulevard Soccer Complex 640 Mission Blvd. Joliet 8am – 4pm

COUNTY DATE LOCATION ADDRESS HOURS Crawford January 6 Lincoln Trail College 11220 IL-1 Robinson 8am – 4pm DeWitt January 9 DeWitt County Health Department 5924 Revere Rd. Clinton 8am – 4pm Edgar January 5 and January 10 Edgard County Health Department 502 Shaw Ave. Paris 8am – 4pm Knox January 10 Knox County Fairgrounds 1392 Knox Hwy. 9 Galesburg 8am – 4pm Macon January 4-10 Decatur Civic Center 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza Decatur 8am – 4pm McDonough January 4 WIU Tanner Circle 740 W. University Dr. Macomb 8am – 4pm McLean January 5 Ferrero Bloomington 2501 Biech Rd. Bloomington 8am – 4pm Mercer January 6 Mercer County Health Department 305 NW 7th St. Aledo 8am – 4pm Richland January 8 Olney Central College-Richland County 305 N. West St. Olney 8am – 4pm Sangamon January 4 and January 9-10 Sangamon County Health Department 2833 S. Grand Ave. East Springfield 8am – 4pm Schuyler January 7 First United Methodist Church 210 W. Jefferson St. Rushville 8am – 4pm