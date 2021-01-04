Health Department offers free COVID-19 testing at mobile sites

Health Department offers free COVID-19 testing at mobile sitesChronicle Media — January 4, 2021
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing.
Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status.
There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required. Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab.
Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.
Site locations are subject to change. Please check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.
|
COUNTY
|
DATE
|
LOCATION
|
ADDRESS
|
HOURS
|
Bureau
|
January 7
|
Bureau County Health Department
|
526 Bureau Valley Pkwy.
Princeton
|
8am – 4pm
|
Boone
|
January 5-6
|
Boone County Administration Campus
|
1212 Logan Ave.
Belvidere
|
8am – 4pm
|
January 9
|
Fiesta Market Parking Lot
|
400 W. Chrysler Dr.
Belvidere
|
8am – 4pm
|
Cook
|
January 4
|
Old Jewel Building
|
2410 Lincoln Hwy.
Olympia Fields
|
8am – 4pm
|
January 4-10
|
Cicero Fairgrounds
|
24th and Laramie
Cicero
|
8am – 4pm
|
January 7-8
|
Village of Melrose Park
|
2701 W. Lake St.
Melrose Park
|
9am – 3pm
|
January 9
|
Family Focus Parking Lot
|
1500 S. 59 Ct.
Cicero
|
8am – 4pm
|
January 9-10
|
Northwest Side Housing Center
|
5233 W. Diversey Ave.
Chicago
|
8am – 4pm
|
January 9-10
|
Affordable Recovery Home Campus
|
13636 S. Western
Blue Island
|
8am – 4pm
|
January 10
|
Bennett Day
|
955 W. Grand Ave.
Chicago
|
8am – 4pm
|
DeKalb
|
January 10
|
NIU Convocation Center
|
1525 Lincoln Hwy.
DeKalb
|
8am – 4pm
|
Jo Daviess
|
January 10
|
Midwest Medical Center
|
1 Medical Center Dr.
Galena
|
8am – 4pm
|
Kankakee
|
January 5-6
|
Kankakee County Health Department
|
2390 W. Station St.
Kankakee
|
8am – 4pm
|
Lake
|
January 4
|
Mundelein High School
|
1350 W. Hawley St.
Mundelein
|
8am – 4pm
|
January 8
|
Williams Park
|
400 Williams St.
Antioch
|
8am – 4pm
|
January 9
|
Round Lake High School
|
800 High School Dr.
Round Lake
|
8am – 4pm
|
Ogle
|
January 7
|
Ogle County Health Department
|
907 Pines Rd.
Oregon
|
8am – 4pm
|
Rock Island
|
January 8-9
|
Taxslayer Center
|
1201 River Dr.
Moline
|
8am – 4pm
|
Will
|
January 4-10
|
Mission Boulevard Soccer Complex
|
640 Mission Blvd.
Joliet
|
8am – 4pm
|
Crawford
|
January 6
|
Lincoln Trail College
|
11220 IL-1
Robinson
|
8am – 4pm
|
DeWitt
|
January 9
|
DeWitt County Health Department
|
5924 Revere Rd.
Clinton
|
8am – 4pm
|
Edgar
|
January 5 and January 10
|
Edgard County Health Department
|
502 Shaw Ave.
Paris
|
8am – 4pm
|
Knox
|
January 10
|
Knox County Fairgrounds
|
1392 Knox Hwy. 9
Galesburg
|
8am – 4pm
|
Macon
|
January 4-10
|
Decatur Civic Center
|
1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza
Decatur
|
8am – 4pm
|
McDonough
|
January 4
|
WIU Tanner Circle
|
740 W. University Dr.
Macomb
|
8am – 4pm
|
McLean
|
January 5
|
Ferrero Bloomington
|
2501 Biech Rd.
Bloomington
|
8am – 4pm
|
Mercer
|
January 6
|
Mercer County Health Department
|
305 NW 7th St.
Aledo
|
8am – 4pm
|
Richland
|
January 8
|
Olney Central College-Richland County
|
305 N. West St.
Olney
|
8am – 4pm
|
Sangamon
|
January 4 and January 9-10
|
Sangamon County Health Department
|
2833 S. Grand Ave. East
Springfield
|
8am – 4pm
|
Schuyler
|
January 7
|
First United Methodist Church
|
210 W. Jefferson St.
Rushville
|
8am – 4pm
|
Bond
|
January 4 and January 6
|
Bond County Fairgrounds
|
Bond County Fairgrounds
Greenville
|
8am – 4pm
|
Madison
|
January 7
|
Quad City/ Mt. Nebo Complex (Former Harris Elementary School)
|
1634 7th St.
Madison
|
8am – 4pm
|
January 9
|
SIUE – Main Campus Parking Lot B
|
74 Circle Dr.
Edwardsville
|
8am – 4pm
|
January 10
|
Madison County Health Department
|
101 E. Edwardsville Rd.
Wood River
|
8am – 4pm
|
Perry
|
January 8
|
Pinckneyville Community Hospital
|
5383 State Route 154
Pinckneyville
|
8am – 4pm
|
St. Clair
|
January 4 and
January 7-10
|
4601 State St.
|
4601 State St.
East St. Louis
|
8am – 4pm
|
Wabash
|
January 6
|
Wabash Valley College
|
2200 College Dr.
Mt. Carmel
|
8am – 4pm
|
Wayne
|
January 5
|
Frontier Community College-Wayne County
|
2 Frontier Dr.
Fairfield
|
8am – 4pm