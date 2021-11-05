Illinois reports 17,462 new cases of COVID-19 over past week

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Nov. 5 reported 17,462 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 183 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, Oct. 29.

Of Illinois’ total population, 66 percent has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and almost 61percent of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

On Wednesday, Nov. 3, IDPH adopted CDC’s recommendation for children ages 5 to 11 years to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine for children ages 5 through 11 years is a smaller dose (10 µg), a third of the dose for individuals 12 years and older (30 µg).

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is administered as a series of two doses, 3 weeks apart, for all eligible individuals.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,712,986 cases, including 25,948 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the pandemic began.

As of Thursday, Nov. 4, 1,257 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 282 patients were in the ICU and 148 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Oct. 29-Nov. 4 is 2.1 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Oct. 29-Nov. 4 is 2.5 percent.

A total of 15,911,477 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 52,670 doses. Since reporting on Friday, Oct. 29, 368,687 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19.