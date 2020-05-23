Illinois reports 2,352 new COVID-19 cases, 75 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD – Testing for COVID-19 in Illinois continues to occur at an accelerated rate, and thus the number of new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease also remain steady.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday, May 23 announced there had been 2,352 new cases over the past 24 hours.

With 25,114 tests recorded during the period, the one-day percentage of tests that came back positive dipped below 10 percent to 9.36.

The statewide seven-day rolling positivity rate is 13 percent, the IDPH reported.

One of the benchmarks for Illinois being able to enter a loosened Phase 3 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan is for the positivity rate to be below 20 percent for 14 consecutive days.

There now have been 107,796 cases of COVID-19 in 100 of Illinois’ 102 counties.

The IDPH also announced Saturday an additional 75 deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total in Illinois to 4,790. The state has not conducted 722,247 tests.