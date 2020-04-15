Illinois reports 80 more COVID-19 deaths, cases pass 24,500

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Wednesday, April 15 announced 1,346 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 80 additional deaths.

– Cook County: 1 female teens, 1 male 30s, 2 males 50s, 11 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 11 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 5 males 90s, 1 female 100+, 1 male 100+

– DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 male 90s

– Jackson County: 1 male 80s

– Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 100+

– Macon County: 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s

– McHenry County: 3 males 70s

– Monroe County: 1 female 90s

– Ogle County: 1 female 80s

– Rock Island County: 1 male 50s

– St. Clair County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

– Whiteside County: 1 male 70s

– Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s

Union County is now reporting a case. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 24,593 cases, including 948 deaths, in 89 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered.