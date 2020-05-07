Illinois surpasses 3,000 COVID-19 deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Thursday, May 7 announced 2,641 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 138 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 70,873 cases, including 3,111 deaths, in 97 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 17,783 specimens for a total of 379,043.

There were 17,783 test results reported in the last 24 hours, meaning the positivity rate for those tested in that span was about 15 percent. A total of 379,043 tests have been conducted thus far, about 3 percent of the state’s population.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said 4,862 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of midnight, with 1,253 of them in intensive care unit beds and 766 on ventilators.

With Mother’s Day coming up on Sunday, Ezike said it is still important to observe social distancing.

“Please let’s honor our elderly mothers and our grandmothers this Mother’s Day by keeping them safe,” she said. “To do that, please stay at home. Please wear your face coverings. Please wash your hands frequently.”

A breakdown of the newly reported deaths by county are: ((view map)

– Clinton County: 1 male 70s

– Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 2 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 5 males 50s, 1 unknown 50s, 6 females 60s, 12 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 9 females 70s, 19 males 70s, 10 females 80s, 14 males 80s, 17 females 90s, 6 males 90s, 1 female 100+

– DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 4 females 90s

– Jackson County: 1 male 60s

– Kane County: 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s

– Kankakee County: 1 female 80s

– Lake County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 80s

– Macon County: 1 female 70s

– McHenry County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

– Peoria County: 1 female 90s

– Rock Island County: 1 male 70s

– Sangamon County: 1 female 80s

– St. Clair County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

– Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 female 90s, 1 male 90s

– Winnebago County: 1 female 80s

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered.