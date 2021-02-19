Illinois tops 2 million vaccine doses administered

SPRINGFIELD – The number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Illinois topped 2 million Friday, Feb. 19 as the state’s case positivity rate continues to hover near pandemic lows and hospitalizations decline.

The 83,673 vaccine doses administered over the previous 24 hours, a one-day record, propelled the state past 2 million vaccinations since the effort began. More than 78 percent of the 2.6 million doses delivered to the state have been issued. That brought the rolling seven-day average of doses administered to 59,460.

More than 500,000 Illinoisans, or 4 percent of the population, are now fully vaccinated, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Approximately 12 percent of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to a database compiled by the New York Times. Illinois was in 22nd of all states for percentage of population having received one vaccine dose as of Friday, per that database.

Of the vaccine doses administered, nearly 67 percent have been to white people, according to demographic data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health. Approximately 7.72 percent of doses have gone to Hispanic and Latino Illinoisans, 7.55 percent to Black Illinoisans, 5 percent to people of Asian descent, 2.59 percent “other,” 9.8 percent unknown, and less than 0.5 percent American Indian or Alaska native and native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander.

As well, 40.3 percent of recipients are 65 years of age or older, and nearly 60 percent are between 16 and 64 years old. Females have received 62 percent of the doses administered with males at about 37 percent and less than 1 percent unknown or other.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday, Feb. 18 that he expects the state to receive up to 500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses from the federal government this week.