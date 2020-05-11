More than 160 new COVID-19 deaths reported over the weekend

Over the weekend (May 9 and 10), the Illinois Department of Public Health reported another 168 deaths from the coronavirus and reported 3,981 more confirmed cases.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 77,741 cases, including 3,406 deaths, in 98 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 13,653 specimens for a total of 429,984.

For a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases across the state of Illinois, go to the IDPH site.