More than 380 COVID-19 deaths reported in past week

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported on Thursday, Dec. 30 128,246 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including an increase of 386 deaths since Dec. 23.

Since Thursday, Dec. 23, laboratories have reported 1,260,179 specimens for a total of 44,469,630. As of Dec. 29, 5,689 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,010 patients were in the ICU and 565 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 23-29, 2021 is 10.2 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 23-29, 2021 is 14.4 percent.

More than 64 percent of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of 19,176,277 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 46,046 doses. Since Dec. 23, 322,324 doses were reported administered in Illinois.